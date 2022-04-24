NWAC Baseball: LCC scores big, tosses no-no in sweep at Centralia

CENTRALIA — The Lower Columbia College baseball team got a wakeup call last week, dropping four straight games immediately after earning No. 1 ranking in the NWAC ranks. It led to some soul searching and a run of tough practices this week.

The Red Devils' response? A doubleheader sweep over Centralia at Wheeler Field that included a combined no-hitter and 25 total runs for the LCC offense.

“Big response from the past weekend,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “(They did) a lot of the things we chatted about. Making that approach adjustment. Putting a few more balls in play hard, challenging the defense. Real, real, real great job by our guys making that adjustment.”

The Devils opened by keeping the Blazers out of the hit column in a 15-2 win in Game 1.

“We got a good start out of Mike Schwarz,” Lupinski said. “(He) gave us some good innings, was able to shorten the bullpen a little bit.”

Schwarz got the no-hitter started with six innings of hitless ball while striking out six batters before Braeden Munger took over in the seventh. Munger tossed two innings and gave up a pair of runs due to some walks, but held onto the no-no so that Austin Sheldon could clean up the ninth and make it official

“Being able to have a combined no-hitter is something where a lot of guys may never be a part of this again,” Lupinski said. “And I wanted them to understand it’s super special when we can do stuff like that.”

Despite not giving up a hit, their skipper believes there are still some things the can clean up moving forward.

“Obviously giving up a few runs is not usually how you see the no-hitter play out,” Lupinski said. “We allowed some traffic and threw some balls there at times, but to limit them to no hits is super, super impressive and something these guys can take with them for the rest of their lives.”

At the plate, the Devils bats came alive as well, giving Schwarz four runs to work with in the top of the first before he even set foot on the mound.

The Devils added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to extend their lead to 8-0, then broke off seven in the ninth to cap the big win.

Justin Stransky led the Devils at the dish, finishing 2-for-6 with three RBIs. Eric Luchies also knocked in three runs on a 1-or-3 day and the pair of Luchies and Stransky both scored two runs.

Game 2 would be more of a fight after another early LCC lead evaporated, but another big final inning lifted the Devils over the Blazers 10-6 to complete the sweep.

Kyle Parkman got LCC on the board with an opposite way double in the first inning to score leadoff batter Ethan Stacy and put the Devils up 1-0.

The Devils added three more in the top of the second on singles from Kelso alum Nick Miller and Matthew Lewis, followed by a sacrifice fly by Matthew Schwarz to take a 4-0 advantage.

However this time the Blazers put up a fight. They scored three in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 4-3, but the Devils had another answer in store.

The Devils brought two more runs home in the third on two-run single from Lewis to push the Devils’ lead to 6-3.

Centralia chipped away with a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to cut the lead to one, but the Devils kept rolling in the seventh and final inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Miller to close out the win in another game featuring wall-to-wall scoring from the Devils.

“You never know what run is going to win or lose you a game…anytime we can score and put it on, we have to take advantage of that,” Lupinski said.

Miller led the way at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Lewis also went 2-for-3 and knocked in three runs of his own.

While a Hilander got the job done at the plate, another Hilander shined on the mound for the Devils. After Ryan Pitts got the start and went two innings on the mound, Kelso grad Jase Schueller took over. Schueller went four innings on the hill, striking out four batters and allowing two runs on five hits before Mac Elske came on to close out the game.

Overall, Lupinski was happy to see the way the Devils bounced back after a week they'd just as soon forget.

“We put a lot of hard work into practice,” Lupinski said. “Obviously had some tough conversations. When you get tested like that you either respond or you back down. It shows the type of fight that these kids have.”

But the Devils did allow errors to get them early in Game 2, giving them things to still work on in the week ahead. Such is the life of a Red Devil.

“Definitely want to play a little better defense,” Lupinski said. “In that second game we definitely helped them. Any time we can eliminate freebies in that way, we definitely want to get a little better there.”

LCC (22-9, 7-4 League) will turn around and host the Blazers at David Story Field for another doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.