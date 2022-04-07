 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Baseball

NWAC Baseball: LCC rolls over Green River

Baseball Stock

An umpire brushes off home plate during a baseball game.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

KENT — The Lower Columbia College baseball team started strong at the plate and never looked back in a 12-4 romp over Green River to stay unbeaten in NWAC West Region play.

The Red Devils jumped on top in the second inning when Bryan Falk scored on a wild pitch, then Matthew Lewis singled to score Nick Miller to give the Devils a 2-0 lead.

The Gators responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning before the Devils found separation in the third. Matthew Schwarz scored on a wild pitch to get things started, then Kyle Parkman drove in Daniel Gernon on a sacrifice fly.

Dylan Jester kept things moving with an RBI single that scored Falk, then Lewis knocked in Miller with another single. The Devils capped the big inning by scoring a pair of runs on an error when the Gators’ right fielder mishandled a hit off the bat of Schwarz to give the Devils a 9-1 lead.

The Devils took advantage of another error in the fifth to score Jester, then Gernon brought another in on a sacrifice fly.



Grady Finney capped LCC’s scoring in the ninth with an RBI single to lift the Devils lead to 12-2.

Lewis led the Devils at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gernon, Finney and Jester all finished with a hit and an RBI for LCC.

Brayden Wells got the start on the mound and allowed just one run on four hits with a strikeout. Camdem Oram took over in the fourth and went 3 1/3 innings in relief, giving up a run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts. Braeden Munger finished things off for the Devils and finished by allowing two runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings on the hill.

LCC (18-5, 3-0 league) will be back at David Story Field on Saturday for another NWAC matchup against Grays Harbor.

