NWAC Baseball: LCC retakes West lead with weekend sweep of Grays Harbor

The Lower Columbia College baseball team simply can’t lose right now. After a rare four-game skid a few weeks back, the Red Devils have rattled off 13 straight wins, culminating in a four-game sweep of Grays Harbor over the weekend to reclaim the top spot in the NWAC West Region.

The Devils were at home Saturday but played as the visitors on the scoreboard due to poor field conditions in Aberdeen. That oddity was no matter to LCC as it rolled to a 12-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader before hanging on for a 7-4 win in the rematch.

Michael Schwarz and Braeden Munger paired for a two-hitter in the seven-inning opener. Schwarz did most of the work, allowing just two hits in six innings with 12 strikeouts to two walks while keeping the Chokers off the scoreboard. Munger closed the game out with a hitless inning in the seventh.

The Devils were red hot at the plate as well, tallying 13 hits on the game. LCC posted a four spot in the second to take the lead and found even more separation with a five-run fifth to extend their lead to 10-0.

Kyle Parkman was a tough out in the Red Devil lineup, finishing 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Daniel Gernon had the most productive day at the plate and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored for LCC. Justin Stransky and Kelso alum Nick Miller both tallied three hits on the day for the Devils, and Matthew Schwarz went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

Grays Harbor broke their scoreless spell early in Game 2, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-1 lead, but the Devils responded with two runs in the second and another pair in the third to retake the lead at 5-4 while holding the Chokers scoreless the rest of the way.

Ryan Pitts started on the mound but had a rough go of it, walking three batters and hitting two while allowing four earned runs without giving up a hit. Aaron Robertson took over with one out in the first and tossed the remainder of the game, giving up just one hit in total and striking out nine as the Devils roared back to drop the Chokers.

Stransky, Parkman and Tyler Peterson all tallied RBI singles to lead the Devils on offense, with Peterson turning in the best day at 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Although the home and visiting teams flip flopped on the scorecard on Sunday, the results were more of the same. The Devils rolled 10-0 in Game 1 and capped the weekend with a 10-1 win in the nightcap with both games going seven innings.

Camdem Oram shut out the Chokers by himself with seven innings of six-hit baseball, striking out five and walking two to keep the Chokers off the board.

Matthew Schwarz sparked a six-run first inning for the Devils with a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame and Matthew Lewis capped it with a two-run triple to score Peterson and Stransky.

The Devils kept adding with an RBI single from Eric Luchies in the second and another RBI single from Schwarz in the third.

Schwarz finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and both Luchies and Stansky finished the game 3-for-4.

The Devils put a bow on the weekend with another big win after falling behind 1-0. Luchies evened the score with an RBI single in the third and Stransky knocked in a pair on a fielder’s choice with the help of an error.

Lewis, Gernon, Peterson, Parkman, Liam Kerr and Drake Bird added runs on singles throughout the remainder of the game to finish off the big weekend at the plate for the Devils that saw them outscore Grays Harbor 39-5.

Rainier grad Brayden Marcum picked up the win for the Devils, starting on the bump and tossing 5 1/3 innings while allowing just one run on three hits with four Ks. Mac Elske closed out the weekend with an inning and two thirds of one hit ball.

LCC (32-9, 17-4 league) now sits atop the West with four conference games to play thanks to their white hot streak.

The Devils will take a brief detour from league play with a matchup against former coach Eddie Smith’s Utah Valley team on Monday, but their final four games are in a weekend series with second place Tacoma, which has an identical 17-4 conference record and 32-9 overall record. Whoever wins the series will take the West Region outright. LCC has hosting duties for Saturday’s contests, with first pitch slated for noon, before Tacoma hosts the games on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.

