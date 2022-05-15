NWAC Baseball: LCC loses final series, steals final game

It wasn’t the finish the Lower Columbia College baseball team had in mind.

The Red Devils rolled into the final series of the season with a chance to win the NWAC West Region crown, but after dropping three of four to Tacoma the Devils are likely now heading for the third seed in the region.

The Titans took Friday’s opener 5-2 before shutting out the Devils in the night cap for a 2-0 win to clinch the West as they own the tiebreaker.

On Saturday the Titans won the series in Game 1 with a 4-1 win before the Devils finally bounced back to steal the regular season finale and hold off a sweep with a 4-0 shutout win.

“Always looking for a response,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “You want to finish a weekend on a victory to just give you positive energy. This club has postseason dreams and obviously we are a postseason club, but we ran into a buzz saw in terms of Tacoma’s pitching this weekend.”

After struggling to get any balls down for hits across the first three games of the series they returned the favor in the finale, backed by a strong start on the mound from Ryan Pitts.

“Ryan Pitts has always been a very solid mainstay as one of our second game starters,” Lupinski said.

Pitts saved some of his best for last, tossing four scoreless innings and surrendering just one hit to the Titans with four strikeouts. Pitts had to work through a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, but managed to get out unscathed before he was pulled a bit earlier than usual to save his arm for the postseason.

Cole Bertram took over in the fifth in his return to the mound from injury and tossed a hitless frame with a strikeout to keep the shutout going.

“It was really great to see Cole Bertram back on the mound,” Lupinski. “He’s been nursing a sore arm and working extremely hard to get back and he had a great performance today, which really helped bridge to Elske for the finish.”

Elske gave up two hits in two innings and had to work out of a bases-loaded situation in the seventh, but like Pitts and Bertram, he never wavered.

Even in the win the Devils still didn’t light the world on fire at the dish, but they did manage to string some hits together for their best game of the weekend. Liam Kerr knocked in Daniel Gernon with a single in the second to get the Devils started. Then Max Richards singled home Eric Luchies to put the Devils up 2-0.

Richards was back at it again with an RBI double down the left field line in the sixth before Ethan Stacy singled to the four hole to score Richards and give the Devils their four-run advantage.

“It was great not only for Max, but for Liam Kerr and some of these guys that are more role players for us that were able to get the start for us in the second game,” Lupinski said.

Richards finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Kerr was 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored as the Devils outhit the Titans just 5-3 on the game.

“Confidence never hurts. I was proud of our team,” Lupinski said of finishing the year on a win. “We kept our confidence, kept our poise. We just didn’t play well enough (earlier). When you’re going to play for a league championship, you have to play good baseball.”

The Devils nearly could’ve booked their ticket to the NWAC Championships right at Story Field with a series win, but instead their path to play for it all at home gets much trickier.

The Devils drop to the third seed with the loss and will likely have to go on the road for their Regionals matchup.

The Devils appear bound for Umpqua, South’s No. 2 seed, to take on North No. 4 Skagit Valley in an elimination game. If the Devils win that, they’ll take on Umpqua in a best of three series for a right to go to the Championships.

“We feel like we can beat anyone, that’s why we always schedule one of the toughest preseason schedules,” Lupinski said. “We are playing many of the teams that are will be in the postseason already and that sharpens us up.”

The Devils have had an interesting road to the third seed. After a strong start, LCC dropped four straight in the middle of the season before rattling off a 13-game win streak in NWAC play until Tacoma stopped them in their tracks this weekend. But Lupinski believes the long and sometimes bumpy road has only made them better.

“It was a blessing the year we had and the adversity we faced at different points. I really think has got us prepared or as prepared as we could possibly be to be in this situation and go win in a must-win,” he said.

LCC (33-13, 18-7 league) will wait for schedules to be finalized before getting the time and place for their loser-out game.

