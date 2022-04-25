NWAC Baseball: LCC caps weekend sweep over Centralia

The Lower Columbia College Baseball team capped a weekend sweep of Centralia with a pair of wins over their NWAC West Region foe on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils continued their red-hot run at the plate and got a hefty helping of runs from the long ball in a 16-6 win over the Blazers in Game 1 on Sunday that saw the Devils tally 19 hits as a team.

After the Blazers went up with a two-run home run in the top of the second, an error in the bottom half of the inning allowed Drake Bird and Justin Stransky to score to tie the game.

The Blazers retook the lead with a three-run third, LCC’s Matthew Schwarz blasted a grand slam in the fourth to give the Devils the lead at 6-5. After Schwarz’s shot, Kyle Parkman joined him with a solo homer in the inning to put the Devils up 7-5.

Ethan Stacy added another three runs with a three-run homer in the fifth to put the Devils on top 11-5 as the Devils kept adding to their lead to further distance themselves from the Blazers.

Stacy led the Devils dominance at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Schwarz finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs, all coming on his fourth inning slam.

Camdem Oram got the start for the Devils and allowed five runs on five hits in just over two innings of work before Jadon Williamson took over in the third. Williamson picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one run off four hits in the process.

After three straight games scoring 10-plus runs, the Red Devils proved they can still win the tight ones with a 1-0 win in Game 2.

Rainier’s own Brayden Marcum went the distance in the seven-inning game and tossed a three-hit gem while walking just one batter and striking out five.

The Devils used small ball in the first inning to score the game’s only run on a double steal during a first and third situation that saw Parkman steal second and Stacy take home to put the Devils on top for good thanks to Marcum’s shutout on the bump.

Stacy led the way once again, finishing 2-for-4 with the lone run scored for the Devils.

LCC (24-9, 9-4 league) still sits comfortably in third place in the NWAC West Region behind Pierce and Tacoma, who both have a league record of 11-2.

The Devils will look to gain some ground on the region leaders with a pair of doubleheaders against Green River on Saturday and Sunday. The Devils will host the Gators at David Story Field on Saturday before heading to Kent for Sunday’s games.

