NWAC Baseball: LCC busts losing streak with win over Pierce

It was a turbulent week for the Lower Columbia College baseball team. The Red Devils lost a road matchup at Tacoma on Sunday to kick off the week, then headed to Lakewood on Friday where they were swept by Pierce in a doubleheader.

The Devils hosted the Raiders for another doubleheader on Saturday, but they dropped the first game of the day 5-1 to make it four straight losses for a team that was voted as the No. 1 team in the first NWAC coaches poll on Thursday.

“When you play West Region ball and NWAC ball in general you have to be tough,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said in reference to the tough stretch. “You have to be ready to compete. The games we played over our last two opponents were really quality opponents that play the game right.”

In desperate need of a win to protect their league record and save some confidence, the Devils finally broke through and put everything together for an 8-2 win to get back on track.

“It was just that message of let’s be better at the things we have done this year,” Lupinski said of his rallying cry before the game. “We’ve won a bunch of games this year (and we wanted to) get back to what it takes to just win each inning.”

The Devils came alive at the plate at the start. After scoring just four runs in their previous three losses to the Raiders, the Devils dropped five runs in the first two innings in Saturday’s night cap to shake free from their struggles in the batter’s box.

Eric Luchies got the Devils started with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, then Kyle Parkman knocked a liner to left field that scored another pair of runs to put the Devils on top 3-0 after one.

Matthew Schwarz knocked in another on a sacrifice fly in the second before Luchies came through again with another timely single to go up 5-0.

While LCC started hot in the box, Ryan Pitts was on fire on the bump. Pitts didn’t allow a hit across the first three innings of the game before finally surrendering a run in the fourth and another in the fifth.

“Pitts is always our guy and he’s very reliable in the fact that you really typically know where his pitches are going. His command was great yet again. When he’s moving his pitches around and able to throw the slider, (it gives us) a really great chance to not only win that day, but from the fans perspective, he’s a really fun guy to watch pitch.”

Pitts pitched all but the final frame of the seven inning night cap. Pierce mustered just two runs on three hits and Pitts sent four Raiders back to the dugout with strikeouts. Kelso’s Jase Schueller got the call to close the game in the seventh and shut the door, allowing a hit and a walk.

Though the LCC pitchers were keeping the Raiders off the board, the Devils added three insurance runs in the fourth to give Pitts and Schueller a healthy cushion. Parkman worked a walk with the bases loaded to score Ethan Stacy, then Justin Stransky and Kelso alum Nick Miller singled home runs for the Devils to give them an 8-1 lead.

The Devils hit the ball hard often during their four game stretch with Pierce, but they struggled to find gaps in the Pierce defense.

“The things we did well weren’t necessarily getting rewarded, and we didn’t do a great job of changing and they did,” Lupinski said.

But the Devils looked comfortable and confident at the plate in Game 2 on Saturday, making the Raiders work for every out and forcing them to use five pitchers in seven innings.

“That was where I give our guys a lot of credit. It’s easy to say, hard to do — change your approach” Lupinski said. “The approach we had — we put a lot of balls in play this weekend — but with our approach earlier in the series, not seeing as many dividends in terms of runs.”

Luchies led the shift in approach on Saturday, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Parkman also turned in a solid day going 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

Ethan Stacy, with family in attendance all the way from Australia, finished 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored on the game.

“This game we were able to really, really grind out their pitchers and hit a few more line drives, stay out of the air, and that was a big emphasis going in,” Lupinski said.

The tough stretch now moves LCC down to third in the West Region behind Tacoma and Pierce.

“I think the big story of the weekend is we’re a lot better club than we showed this weekend,” Lupinski said. “In terms of pitching, we did not pitch to the level that we expect and our guys expect of themselves. So that’s frustrating.”

But Saturday’s streak-busting win puts them back on track and gives them momentum as the Devils still have their eyes on the top of the conference.

“We have big goals, this program always has goals,” Lupinski said. “We still have the same goals where we want to be West division champions and now we just have to create our own destiny in these next series.”

LCC (20-9, 5-4 league) has a week off to further right the ship before a home-and-home series of doubleheaders against Centralia on Saturday and Sunday next weekend.

