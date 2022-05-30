NWAC Baseball Championships: Lower Columbia eliminated with back-to-back losses

The Lower Columbia College baseball team began Sunday full of optimism. The Red Devils were looking to stay unbeaten at the NWAC Championships while defending their home turf to book a spot in the championship round of the tournament.

But instead the Devils’ Sunday ended with one final team huddle in the far corner of right field with long hugs, some tears and expressionless stares cast across David Story Field as the Devils contemplated the sudden end of their season.

In two games, against Linn-Benton and then Mt. Hood, the Devils managed just two runs, resulting in back-to-back losses to oust them from the tournament on its penultimate day.

“We had our chances,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “For the most part we put together two fairly complete games of baseball and had a chance to win. Hate to be cliché but you must take care of it on defense and you must get timely hits on offense.”

The Devils opened against Linn-Benton, where an error in the eighth inning proved to be the difference in a 2-1 loss to the Roadrunners.

The Red Devils failed to put a runner on base for the first four innings until Daniel Gernon broke up the hitless stretch with a double to the wall in centerfield in the fifth. At that point the Devils were trailing 1-0 after an RBI triple from Linn-Benton’s Jake Morrow.

The Devils’ got something going in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out after a spark on a double from Liam Kerr. Gernon managed to even the game by working a walk, but that’s all the Devils got out of the rally as the Roadrunners minimized the damage.

“We didn’t quite get our quality at-bats when we had our runners in scoring position,” Lupinski said. “We did put some hits up there, we did hit some balls hard, but finding that timely hit today definitely eluded us.”

Michael Schwarz turned in a quality start for the Red Devils, allowing just four hits in 7 2/3 innings with just one earned run. But a two-out double in the eighth brought Aaron Robertson on in relief, where an error on a ground ball down the first base line that made for a tough play for Kerr at first and allowed a runner to score to give the Roadrunners the lead before they closed out the Devils.

“You saw kind of a microcosm of our season today where, yet again, those pitchers really stepped up and threw up zeroes and kept us in it and we were just searching for a few of those hits,” Lupinski said.

Gernon finished 1-for-3 with the Devils’ lone RBI to lead the way at the plate against the Roadrunners.

After the loss the Devils got a bit of a breather before squaring off with Mt. Hood in the evening for an elimination game. The Devils had sent the Saints to the lower part of the bracket on Friday with a 17-4 blowout, but fortune would favor the boys from Mt. Hood on Sunday as they dropped the Devils 3-1 to cap LCC's season.

It was a similar story at the plate for the Devils in the nightcap. They struggled to string hits together and take advantage of scoring opportunities, and it cost them.

The Devils evened the game at 1-1 in the third on a sacrifice fly from Ethan Stacy, but it wouldn't stay tied for long. Mt. Hood took advantage of miscues in the sixth and seventh, scoring on a wild pitch and a throwing error on a steal to take a 3-1 lead and down the Devils.

In spite of the loss, LCC saw another quality pitching performance from its staff. Brayden Wells started the game and allowed one run on two hits in three innings of work before Jadon Williamson took over and tossed six innings of relief. The R.A. Long alum surrendered just a single run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

“Really proud of all the pitchers we used today,” Lupinski said. “Mike Schwarz and Jadon Williamson in particular had really gutsy performances and gave us a chance.”

Stacy went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk as the Devils were held to just four hits for the second game in a row.

That's a wrap

It was an interesting season in LCC’s return to a full slate of games under first year skipper Lupinski. The Devils had some minor slides, some hot streaks — including a 13-game win streak down the stretch of the season — and a 21-inning marathon just to reach the NWAC championships.

The end of the long road makes the losses sting, but Lupinski already sees the positives.

“Disappointed in the result of today, but when you coach and you’re with these guys every morning at weights from September 7th to now, you can see the big picture and see the growth that this team had,” he said. “We’re a better team at the end of the season than we were at the beginning.”

Lupinski reflected on his first season as a head coach at any level.

“Obviously an honor to work here at Lower Columbia,” he said. “I’ve worked here as an assistant, but the chance to lead the program was a dream come true. It’s something I’ve wanted to do. I’ve been in the process of trying to be a head coach for years and to get that opportunity here was incredibly special.”

Even after holding the No.1 ranking in the NWAC for a time and coming up just one win short of the final day of the season, Lupinski sees opportunities to improve across the board in year two.

“Of course I made so many mistakes and there’s so many things I need to get better at and learn from, but the fact that these guys laid it on the line every day for me taking over for coach (Eric) Lane, really says (a lot) about not only the pride they have but the young men they are," the Devils' skipper said.

After his first year at the helm, Lupinski is already chomping at the bit for a do-over in year two, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t already something to celebrate at home over the long weekend. That's becuase Lupinski’s wife, Ashley Andrews, led the Tumwater softball team to a 2A State championship as head coach on Saturday.

“It’s tough being the second best coach in the house,” he said.

