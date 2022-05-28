NWAC Baseball Championships: LCC routs Mt. Hood, moves on in NWAC tournament

The Lower Columbia College baseball team felt right at home at David Story Field on Friday night, defending their home turf for the second game of the NWAC Baseball Championships. The Red Devils scored early and often and dropped the Saints 17-4 in just seven innings to keep moving ahead in the tournament.

With a delayed first pitch the Devils came in ready to swing the bat, jumping on the Saints with a seven-run first inning. The Devils loaded the bases early for Daniel Gernon to single home the first run, then Eric Luchies walked with the bags still jammed to set up Justin Stransky for a two-run double to score Gernon and Kyle Parkman. Tyler Peterson and Matthew Schwarz singled home runs to keep the big inning alive.

The Devils just kept adding to the lead they built in the first. After a scoreless second inning the Devils plated a run in the third, followed by four in the fourth thanks to RBI singles from Matthew Lewis and Ethan Stacy. LCC tacked on two more in the fifth and capped their strong showing at the dish with three more runs in the sixth to take a 17-2 lead.

Rainier alum Brayden Marcum got the nod on the bump for the Devils and tossed four innings of four-hit baseball while surrendering one earned run with six strikeouts.

Camdem Oram, Braeden Munger and Kelso grad Jase Schueller all combined to toss an inning each down the stretch to finish the game for the Devils.

Stransky was strong at the plate for the Red Devils, finishing a 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Lewis was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs of his own and Peterson notched just one hit, but was calculated in his approach at the plate, finishing 1-for-4 with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

LCC was slated to stay on the top side of the bracket and face off with Linn-Benton on Saturday, but the rain reared its head once against and all of Saturday’s scheduled games were pushed back to Sunday. Sunday’s slate of games will start at 9:35 a.m.

