Now in eight-man game, Winlock hopes to thrive

This year, the Winlock football team gets a new sort of luxury: depth.

The Cardinals ended 2019 with 16 healthy players, meaning that if coach Ernie Samples wanted his offense to run a play, it would be going up against a hodge-podge “defense” of five players, a couple of coaches, and stand-in tackling bags.

But with Winlock football getting reclassified down to the 1B level in the offseason, the Cardinals are set to play the eight-man variety of the sport this season. And that’s making it easier — if not very different — for everyone.

“It’s nice to actually have a little bit of depth to line up a defense in front of you,” Samples said.

The main question for the Cardinals will be whether their style of play can translate to the quicker eight-man game.

Samples, who has never coached eight-man football before, said that as soon as his staff got the news that they would be going down to 1B, they started preparing, often relying on YouTube videos and online clinics “to try to get a feel” for the new set-up. But for the most part, he said the Cardinals will be trying to adapt their previous systems to the eight-man game, instead of completely starting from scratch.