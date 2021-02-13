Now in eight-man game, Winlock hopes to thrive

This year, the Winlock football team gets a new sort of luxury: depth.
The Cardinals ended 2019 with 16 healthy players, meaning that if coach Ernie Samples wanted his offense to run a play, it would be going up against a hodge-podge “defense” of five players, a couple of coaches, and stand-in tackling bags.
But with Winlock football getting reclassified down to the 1B level in the offseason, the Cardinals are set to play the eight-man variety of the sport this season. And that’s making it easier — if not very different — for everyone.
“It’s nice to actually have a little bit of depth to line up a defense in front of you,” Samples said.
The main question for the Cardinals will be whether their style of play can translate to the quicker eight-man game.
Samples, who has never coached eight-man football before, said that as soon as his staff got the news that they would be going down to 1B, they started preparing, often relying on YouTube videos and online clinics “to try to get a feel” for the new set-up. But for the most part, he said the Cardinals will be trying to adapt their previous systems to the eight-man game, instead of completely starting from scratch.
On defense that means translating their 3-4 style, relying on speed at the line, to a system with two defensive ends, a middle linebacker, and a sort of hybrid nose guard. Unlike some eight-man teams, Samples wants to stick with a traditional four-mean secondary.
“We angle and slant and blitz a little bit on defense, and essentially you take two tackles out and a linebacker,” Samples said. “We’re just trying to fill those gaps and wrap our brain around it.”
On offense Samples is hoping that fewer players on the field means more space for ball carriers and less of a sheer strength game in the trenches. That would suit his spread offense — and smaller offensive line — very well, indeed.
“I think it helps us, because we really haven’t had those monster linemen, and we’re going to be more athletic in our offensive line group,” Samples said. “So I think we’re going to benefit from having fewer guys there.”
Running that offense will be a duo under center in sophomore Payton Sickles and junior Neal Patching.
Samples said Sickles is probably a slightly better passer, but Patching is an electric runner, and the coaches want to limit the number of steps it takes to get the ball into his hands. For now, this is going to be less of a competition and more of a true two-quarterback system.
“I’ve always kind of been hesitant about doing it,” Samples said. “But at this point I haven’t felt like one has taken the job, and I like what both of them bring to the table. And it’s definitely a change-up with both of them.”
On both sides of the ball, though, Samples sees the move to eight-man football giving his players one more key benefit: confidence.
“We’re not the weak little chickling anymore, or at least that’s what they’re thinking,” Samples said. “Winlock’s kind of had that mentality, but this eight-man thing could be good for us.”
WINLOCK CARDINALS
Season opener: Tuesday 5:15 p.m. vs. Teholah
Spotlight game: Feb. 25 @ Mossyrock
2019 Record: 6-4 (3-2 Pacific 2B River)
2019 Finish: District crossover (Lost 48-13 to Napavine)
OFFENSE: Style: Spread
Starters
QB: Neal Patching (Jr.) AND Payton Sickles (So.)
RB: Nolan Swofford (Jr.)
Slot: Jay Crow (So.)
WR: Sam Howsden (Sr.)
WR: Patching AND Sickles
G: Aiden Freitas (Sr.)
C: Alijha Sanders (Sr.)
G: Cody Miller (Sr.)
DEFENSE: Style: 2-2-4