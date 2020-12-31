Not-so-happy New Year: Huskies go quietly into 2021

The best part of 2020 for the UW men’s basketball team is that it’s now finally, mercifully over.
The Huskies wrapped up the year on a down but fitting note, never finding anything consistent on offense in an 80-53 drubbing at the hands of Arizona.
“We’re 1-7, we lost by 30 today. Of course it’s going to be hard,” point guard Quade Green said after the game.
It capped off a radical downturn in terms of calendar years. Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, the Huskies won the Pac-12 regular season title, earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, beat a Baylor team that spent multiple weeks at No. 1 in the AP Poll, and started off a season at 10-3, compiling a 29-8 record in the 12-month span.
In 2020, the Huskies went a combined 6-22. They scored 70 points or more in just seven games, and were held under 50 five times.
Coming into the night, the question was whether an 11-day break would let the Dawgs catch their breath and find their rhythm after a roof start. It did not take long to figure out that the answer to that question would in fact be a resounding no.
“We just need to be able to knock our open shots down,” head coach Mike Hopkins said.
Junior transfer Erik Stevenson took the first four shots of the game for the Huskies; two got blocked and two missed the unimpeded way. The next two possessions were all Green, and ended in a three-pointer and an acrobatic fadeaway jumper. And so the UW offense started a game similar to each of the previous seven.
It ended that same way. UW went on a stretch shooting 2-of-11 from the field, with Green contributing both makes. Taking the ball down the court with just over a minute remaining, he drove to the basket and drew a hard foul, with a defender landing on top of him. Green got up slowly, grabbing at his ankle, before collecting himself and burying the first free throw. With a sub waiting at the scorer’s table to checking in for him, Green’s second free throw hit iron, but he went after the ball, collecting it in the corner and throwing up one last three-pointer. It missed. On Arizona’s next trip down the court, Green fouled intentionally to get the sub into the game with 50 seconds left.
He couldn’t do it all himself.
“I think Quade at the end will force a couple shots because he’s just trying to will our team,” Hopkins said. “The other guys, they have to be able to step up and knock them down. They’ve been working hard. They’ve got to have courage, they’ve got to have confidence. They make them in practice, so we know they can make them in the game.””
Green finished with a game-high 23 points, going 8-of-21 the field. The rest of the Huskies combined to shoot 28% and under 17% from beyond the arc. Not even the traditional cameo by 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn could help the Huskies keep it close this time; the Richland native finished with one field goal and had another blocked, and was preyed upon time and time again down low on defense.
The Wildcats outscored the Huskies 36-24 in the paint in an offensive effort displaying depth the opposite of UW’s troubles. Nine Arizona players saw the court in the first half, and by halftime they had all made at least one field goal, jumping out to a 42-28 lead without any one player being in double-digits.
Arizona came into the contest second in three-point percentage in the Pac-12, and saw its number dip slightly after a spell of misses late into garbage time. Washington, meanwhile, saw its own conference-worst 24.7% clip fall even more after going 6-of-31 as a team.
“I thought Quade did a really good job of being a leader,” Hopkins said. “He’s been a little lackadaisical in the past, but he was really encouraging the guys in timeouts with what we had to do. Now he’s got to have some support.”
Take Green out of the count, and Washington’s rate from long distance after eight games falls to 22%. Stevenson, Hameir Wright, and RaeQuan Battle, who have combined to take 57% of UW’s threes this season, are shooting a combined 19%.
Washington is scheduled to face off against Arizona State on Saturday, with tip-off at 3:30 p.m. That game is already in jeopardy, though, as the Sun Devils had to cancel their matchup against Washington State due to positive COVID-19 tests within their program.