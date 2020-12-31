Not-so-happy New Year: Huskies go quietly into 2021

It ended that same way. UW went on a stretch shooting 2-of-11 from the field, with Green contributing both makes. Taking the ball down the court with just over a minute remaining, he drove to the basket and drew a hard foul, with a defender landing on top of him. Green got up slowly, grabbing at his ankle, before collecting himself and burying the first free throw. With a sub waiting at the scorer’s table to checking in for him, Green’s second free throw hit iron, but he went after the ball, collecting it in the corner and throwing up one last three-pointer. It missed. On Arizona’s next trip down the court, Green fouled intentionally to get the sub into the game with 50 seconds left.

He couldn’t do it all himself.

“I think Quade at the end will force a couple shots because he’s just trying to will our team,” Hopkins said. “The other guys, they have to be able to step up and knock them down. They’ve been working hard. They’ve got to have courage, they’ve got to have confidence. They make them in practice, so we know they can make them in the game.””