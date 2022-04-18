New mix Mariners look ready to ride the wave

When Julio Rodriguez came around the corner into the clubhouse following his first postgame shower at T-Mobile Park he took one look at the massive scrum of reporters crowded around a teammates’ locker, gasped, and immediately slunk backward around the corner while holding his towel tight to his waist.

It was evident in that moment that the Mariners much ballyhooed rookie outfielder was experiencing the hoopla of his first home opener at the big league level. And with his hair still wet he must have needed a couple more moments to collect himself before the attention shifted his way.

“I thought he handled it pretty good. If I was 21 years old and there was 45,000 people in the stands I think I’d be pretty excited. I know about you,” M’s skipper Scott Servais said. “Every day is a learning opportunity for him and growing. It’s going to be fun to watch as this thing plays out.”

That private moment took place in the aftermath of Seattle’s 11-1 win over the Houston Astros last Friday. It was a sold out crowd and a festive atmosphere in a city that hasn’t had much reason to party at the diamond over the last two decades. Now, with uncommon expectations in the marine air and a clown car full of promising and unfamiliar faces on the roster, this run year is sure to be full of firsts that go far beyond clubhouse towel etiquette.

For better or worse, this is the season that the collective hive mind of the Pacific Northwest has decided shall be The Mariners Year. That is to say, it’s supposed to be the year that they finally make the playoffs after last appearing in the postseason in 2001.

How they might get there remains to be seen, but it’s become clear after just ten games who will be doing the driving, who will be providing the comedic relief, who’s controlling the music, and who might have to get out and push should things go awry along the way.

With the exodus of hallmark Mariners like Kyle Seager and Felix Hernandez over the last several seasons the makeup of the team has shifted dramatically. That leaves a guy like Marco Gonzalez, a 30-year old starting pitcher who’s been with Seattle since 2017, left as a clubhouse veteran all of a sudden.

“We are really excited to play here. We can have one of the best environments in the league and I think you saw a little bit of that tonight,” Gonzales said.

On Friday Gonzales was using the new remote audible pitch selector on the mound while he carved up the Astros. The new gadget is supposed to help eliminate sign stealing by baserunners but the implications to pace of play were obvious to anyone paying attention. It also demonstrated a growing camaraderie between the positive and negative terminals of that starting battery as Gonzo struck out six and allowed just one run over seven innings.

“I told Murph (Tom Murphy) after I came out of the game, we’ve played together for a while now and I thought that was probably top five best called games on his half,” Gonzales said. “I think I shook maybe three times and when I did he knew what to put down, so we were just clicking from the beginning.”

With an eclectic mix of players in the mix this season, including a set of guys looking refreshed by a move to the Upper Left portion of the country, that sort of symbiotic relationship seems likely to thrive in the ecosystem of the M’s clubhouse this season.

Sure, the Mariners’ bats looked sleepy in a loss to Houston on Saturday, but the lineup bounced back in a big way to get back to .500 baseball and notch a series victory over Houston on Sunday.

Over the weekend Rodriguez posted his first hit at T-Mobile and punched in the first RBI of his career, while putting up a highlight reel diving catch in center field for good measure. And after skying multiple moonshots that died at the warning track early in the series, a bulkier Jarred Kelenic got off the schneid with a double and a single and two runs scored in Sunday’s rubber match.

Afterward you can be sure that M’s shortstop of the now and tomorrow, J.P. Crawford took control of the clubhouse stereo and let the bass boom before reporters descended upon the sacred space.

Seattle skipper Scott Servais says this year’s team has confidence that the next guy up will pick up the slack, no matter the situation.

“I don’t think this is a team where you have to get greedy and try to do too much,” Servais said. “There’s a lot of trust in this lineup about either the guys who’s lockered next to you or in the lineup behind you.”

Jesse Winker is a newcomer on the Seattle scene but with his candid interviews, inspired play, and easy going nature, the left fielder has been quick to ingratiate himself to those who consider themselves true to the blue, even while carrying a .152 batting average in the first fortnight of the season.

After playing in front of a packed house all weekend, Winker came away impressed with the early season energy the M’s fans have been bringing to the ballpark. He also weighed in on a controversial subject in these parts — The Wave.

It’s long been Washington rumor that The Wave — that fan participation practice where fans take turns standing up and wave their arms in succession as the moment makes its way around the ballpark and back again — was invented in The Evergreen State. Some say it was first put on display in 1981 at a University of Washington football game. Others say it was first stirred up within the confined doldrums of the Kingdome during the Mariners’ first two decades of missing the playoffs.

Traditionalists say that it’s a tacky gimmick employed by teams without a real appreciation for the mores of baseball. They say it’s a way to keep the fans entertained when the product on the field doesn’t quite do the job.

For his part, Winker thinks those people should lighten up and have some fun.

“I think it’s a sport thing. It was cool... These fans are amazing. These people are beautiful,” he said before showing off the Ken Griffey Jr. signature turf shoes provided to him by Nike in the days after he was traded to Seattle.

“They said welcome to the Pacific Northwest, here’s some Griffey’s.”

For those that think perhaps the Mariners should act like they’ve been there before the reality is they haven’t. And that’s okay, because the best road trips are long and strange, with spontaneous sojourns mixed in even if there is a preferred final destination.

This season, Servais believes the Mariners have the proper mix to keep things harmonious all along the way, even when they encounter inevitable bumps in the road. And you can bet that Crawford will continue to control the aux cord all along the way.

“The mixture in our clubhouse, you’ve got the veteran guys, some guys who are in the middle of their career and you’ve got some young guys who we’re just gushing over about all the upside they have,” Servais said. “When you put that all together it’s a really fun group to be around.”

