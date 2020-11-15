New-look Huskies grit out win in opener

Washington’s run defense had a rough day, giving up 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns. True freshman long snapper Jaden Green had a debut to forget, with one bad snap that led to a wild Oregon State touchdown after about 50 yards of sheer insanity. A series of drops by the new corps of receivers killed multiple drives in the first half, and penalties by the offensive line killed multiple drives in the second.

But as ugly as it may have been, the Huskies got their long-awaited season-opening win. Their shortened season is already a sixth of the way complete, and no matter how many questions were raised in their first 60 minutes of game time, they’ll at least get to figure them out as a 1-0 team.

After a freak blocked punt put Oregon State ahead early, the Huskies bounced back with a five-play, 75-yard drive, punctuated by a 21-yard Sean McGrew touchdown.

Washington followed that up with a drive that ended in a field goal, before finding the end zone again, this time with Kamari Pleasant. Morris capped off the run of success on the very next possession, with Morris punching in the score for his first career touchdown to make it 24-14.