New-look Huskies grit out win in opener

SEATTLE — Just as had been advertised, expected, and anticipated for so long, there was plenty new on display for University of Washington football in a season-opening 27-21 win over Oregon State here Saturday night.
Jimmy Lake led the Huskies out onto the field for the first time as head coach while rain poured down on the field at Husky Stadium. John Donovan unveiled his offense, with redshirt freshman Dylan Morris in the middle of it all as Washington’s starting quarterback.
Lake became the second UW head coach since Jim Lambright to win his first game in charge of the Huskies. Donovan’s pro-style offense gained 267 on the ground and used sweeps, fullback dives, and quarterback sneaks to salt the game away. Morris went a respectable 14-for-24 for 141 yards, added a touchdown on a sneak, and became the third UW quarterback since 2000 to win his first Pac-12 start.
In the end, the Huskies ended up in a much closer game than most observers had predicted coming in. Oregon State made it as far as the UW 5-yard line while trailing 24-21 early in the fourth quarter, but the Washington defense held firm and took advantage of two straight questionable spots by the officials to force a turnover on downs.
The Huskies tried to, but couldn’t quite, seal the win with a long methodical drive that saw conversions on a pair of Morris sneaks and the aid of a crucial targeting call before stalling out at the 4-yard line and settling for a field goal.
With Oregon State forced to throw the ball late the Huskies in turn relied on their defensive secondary. In the end it was Asa Turner who hauled in a tipped ball on fourth down to clinch victory in a game that was anything but easy for the home team.
But while the obvious storylines coming in had been the new head coach, new offensive coordinator, and mystery man under center, there was plenty more that was new Saturday night.
There was Zion Tupuola-Fetui, making his first career start at outside linebacker with Laiatu Latu on the sidelines in street clothes. He was a constant occupant of the OSU backfield with a pair of forced fumbles in the first half and finished with four tackles.
There was Trent McDuffe, UW’s first defensive player to return a punt since Shaq Thompson in 2012. He was making Beavers miss early and often and set up the UW offense with great field position in the second quarter after a 44-yard return up the middle.
There was the new offensive line, which saw three new starters working alongside two returning players at new positions and bullied the Beavers up front. Washington was able to gash the Oregon State front for 160 rushing yards in the first half, and the line kept Morris clean all day long in the pocket.
Of course, not all of the news was necessarily good.
Washington’s run defense had a rough day, giving up 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns. True freshman long snapper Jaden Green had a debut to forget, with one bad snap that led to a wild Oregon State touchdown after about 50 yards of sheer insanity. A series of drops by the new corps of receivers killed multiple drives in the first half, and penalties by the offensive line killed multiple drives in the second.
But as ugly as it may have been, the Huskies got their long-awaited season-opening win. Their shortened season is already a sixth of the way complete, and no matter how many questions were raised in their first 60 minutes of game time, they’ll at least get to figure them out as a 1-0 team.
After a freak blocked punt put Oregon State ahead early, the Huskies bounced back with a five-play, 75-yard drive, punctuated by a 21-yard Sean McGrew touchdown.
Washington followed that up with a drive that ended in a field goal, before finding the end zone again, this time with Kamari Pleasant. Morris capped off the run of success on the very next possession, with Morris punching in the score for his first career touchdown to make it 24-14.
Coming out of halftime, though, the offense stalled. On paper, UW kept up its success on the ground with 107 yards in the second half and went 2-for-3 on third downs in the third quarter, although the offense was unable to get back on the scoreboard until its final drive.
Washington is scheduled to stay at home in week three to take on the University of Arizona. Their week one opener contest against Cal was canceled at the last minute last week due to COVID-19 precautions.
