Music, cardboard and manpower: Another sailing of the Cardboard Boat Regatta

For yet another year, plenty of would-be boaters made their way to (and in) Lake Sacajawea, all the while ignoring centuries of the best maritime practices to make their vessels out of cardboard and set sail in the annual Go 4th Festival Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday.

This year’s theme of ‘Music Mania’ gave boaters a chance to flex their record collection and show off their musical tastes in the process as they competed to win a variety of awards to hoist trophies that were appropriately made from cardboard and provided by WestRock.

The judges favorites turned out to be a team manned by the crew representing the Grocery Outlet, with their music theme playing off N*Sync’s boyband hit of “Bye Bye Bye” for a “Buy Buy Buy” theme.

The rowers had hands-free mics so they could bust a few dance moves, but they also busted the rest of the competition by winning the main heat and posting the fastest time (1:31) around the course. The crew also took home the team spirit award, finishing with three trophies.

The Buy Buy Buy boat was built sturdy, it just happened to be built last year according to Cheryl Grimes. The boat took 24 hours to build last year, but only five hours of maintenance to ensure it was still seaworthy this year as it won for the second straight year in a row.

Though Grimes may have been in charge of building the boat with her husband, they looked elsewhere for their rowing talent, relying on an energetic crew to help Grocery Outlet secure their repeat win.

“We were just hired muscle,” said Craig Marshall.

Marshall paired with three others in the boat, including Sheldon Anderson, who helped recruit rowers for what he felt was a good cause.

“We supported one of the best stores in town,” Anderson said. “They support all the local things around here, schools, sporting events.”

Grimes may not be in the boats, but she still takes pride in winning.

“I’ve not had a boat sink yet, I’ve been doing this since the Regatta started,” she said. “That’s why I did it. These guys row it, I just build them.”

While Grocery Outlet’s hired muscle posted the best times, the cardboard catamaran that turned the most heads belonged the Longview Bridge Club, whose “dueling banjos” boat featured two banjos leaning against each other, creating a bridge-like structure as perhaps a play on words representing the card game they represent.

The Bridge Club walked away with some cardboard hardware of their own, winning the Pride of the Regatta award for the most creative use of cardboard.

While the victors and the banjo-players managed to stay dry during their races, not everyone had — or rather chose — that luxury.

Once the Kelso Christian Assembly’s Church choir robed rowers realized they wouldn’t be posting the fastest time, they decided to have a fun time instead by jumping into the lake. After a reminder from the hosts to keep their mouth closed to not ingest any water, Ethan Johnson said they wanted to make the event memorable.

“We were really wanting to go out with a bang, so I thought we’d abandon ship and try to do it in style,” Johnson said after getting his white robes wet with a leap into the lake.

Johnson isn’t a stranger to the Regatta, having competed in other years, but he knows what he’s getting into.

“It’s hard to have a bad time,” he said. “It’s really easy to get our here and have a good time.”

The Assemby used a decade-old boat that’s still floating in the race this year, but not everyone’s boats have as much mileage on them.

Josh Johnson and his crew of “Cowboy Reindeer” in Asa Pineda and Owen Johnson started building their boat on Friday morning.

“I took a day of vacation to do this and the people at WestRock and The Daily News were very helpful for me to source cardboard,” Johnson said.

Like the other unrelated Johnson, Josh Johnson advocated for others to join in on the fun next year.

“They love it when you fail, it’s so fun,” he said. “They also want to see the fun boats. You’re doing your civic duty by being goofy. How often can you do that?”

And for any other procrastinators out there, John Erickson and Amber McGarvey have you covered. The pair started building their boat at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, less than 24 hours before the race.

“We didn’t even really know what we were going to do, we were just figuring it out as we were going along,” Erickson said.

Erickson is new to Longview, having moved in December, so he’s already gotten his feet wet, literally, during his first Go 4th Festival and had some success in the process with his boat “Daichi’s Midnight Runners,” named after the band famous for the hit Come on Eileen, but swapping Dexy for Daichi, the name of their Corgi and boating companion.

“Our only goal was to not sink,” McGarvey said. “We didn’t really expect to win, but we’re very satisfied with what happened.”

