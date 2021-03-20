Mules maraud over Ilwaco in season finale

“That game, I think it was better for us to play Napavine in an 11-man game than it would have been to go to North Beach and beat them convincingly in 8-man,” Hansen said. “They were just too fast for us on the outside and they like to hit more than people give them credit for.”

In order to complete the shutout on Friday the Mules had to focus on shutting down the Fishermen from the point of attack. With Dylan Simonson and Jackson Wilkin doing most of the damage for the Fish-netters this season it wasn’t too hard to figure out who they needed to stop.

“We were a little concerned tonight about the Simonson kid but we were able to keep him bottled up. We must have been doing something right,” Hansen said.

Meanwhile, the Mules saw contributions from all over the field including a blocked punt by Gabe Moon that helped to keep the Fishermen reeling.

“Chance Cothren had another big night and it wasn’t a bad night again from Dominic Curl,” Hansen added. “It was rainy and windy so it was kind of miserable and throwing the ball wasn’t great for us. It was just that kind of night, but then again, we didn’t really need to.”

The Mules finished their season 5-1. Ilwaco's season also came to a close.

