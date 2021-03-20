Mules maraud over Ilwaco in season finale

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum never really let the Fishermen have a fighting chance Friday night as they scored twice in the first minute on the way to a 49-0 win in the final Central 2B League football action of the season.
Much like the seven week season that has come and gone all too quickly, so too did the drama in the battle between the Mules and Ilwaco dissipate like so much sea fog under the sun.
“We got on them pretty early and we pretty much did what we wanted to do as far as taking control of the game,” Wahkiakum coach Eric Hansen said. “We got the clock running in the third quarter and it went pretty darn quick after that.”
On Wahkiakum’s first play from scrimmage Jake Leitz went the distance for a score . Then, Ashden Neimeyer blew up the Fishermen’s offense to force a safety less than a minute later.
“Jake Leitz has just been lights out for us all year long on both sides of the ball,” Hansen said. “Ashden Neimeyer had a big night defensively. He was in the backfield all night.”
The big win over Ilwaco comes one week after the Mules suffered a resounding defeat at Napavine. Wahkiakum was originally slated to play North Beach in an 8-man game but switched course in order to see what the fast and furious Tigers had to offer. Turns out, it was plenty.
“That game, I think it was better for us to play Napavine in an 11-man game than it would have been to go to North Beach and beat them convincingly in 8-man,” Hansen said. “They were just too fast for us on the outside and they like to hit more than people give them credit for.”
In order to complete the shutout on Friday the Mules had to focus on shutting down the Fishermen from the point of attack. With Dylan Simonson and Jackson Wilkin doing most of the damage for the Fish-netters this season it wasn’t too hard to figure out who they needed to stop.
“We were a little concerned tonight about the Simonson kid but we were able to keep him bottled up. We must have been doing something right,” Hansen said.
Meanwhile, the Mules saw contributions from all over the field including a blocked punt by Gabe Moon that helped to keep the Fishermen reeling.
“Chance Cothren had another big night and it wasn’t a bad night again from Dominic Curl,” Hansen added. “It was rainy and windy so it was kind of miserable and throwing the ball wasn’t great for us. It was just that kind of night, but then again, we didn’t really need to.”
The Mules finished their season 5-1. Ilwaco's season also came to a close.