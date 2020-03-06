Mules let La Connor loose late in state semifinals

As the news clippings will tell you, they rose. And rose. And rose some more. All the way to the final four.

“They gotta be super proud of themselves,” Garrett said. “If you’d have asked me after the Colton Tournament I would’ve told you there was no chance of us coming to Spokane. Not only to get here, but to win a district title, to win our regional game, win our first game here and be in the semifinals and be that close to the state title game. They gotta be super proud of themselves.”

The state tournament itself has only added to the list of trials and tribulation the Mules have overcome.

Wahkiakum had to play league rival Toledo, who beat them earlier this season, in the quarterfinals and game was a grinder. Mace was sick and spent her time on the bench with a garbage can between her legs in case her stomach had any troublesome ideas. Likewise, La Conner was a familiar foe, with Wahkiakum beating them in December, but the Braves were looking for some revenge after last year’s experienced Mules team bested them for third place.

Even through all that, Wahkiakum nearly claimed a spot in the state title game. It was just some bad luck and a dominant Braves night on the glass that kept Wahkiakum’s wildest dreams at bay.