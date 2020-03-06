Mules let La Connor loose late in state semifinals

At the beginning of the season, Rob Garrett did not know if his Mules were good enough to even qualify for the 2B Girls Hardwood Classic, let alone win a district title and get to the semifinals in Spokane.
But Wahkiakum did just that, constantly growing and improving and coalescing into a formidable basketball team that lived up to the expectations that comes with wearing the red and black. But those accomplishments didn’t really make Friday’s 46-40 semifinal loss to La Conner here in Spokane on Friday any easier for the Mules to stomach.
“I’m proud of how much we’ve grown,” Paige Mace said after scoring a game-high 20 points in the loss. “At the beginning of the season we had a couple of easy games, and it was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re gonna make it no matter what.’ Then we got some harder teams and we knew right then and there we had to work our butts off if we wanted to get back. And we did.”
Wahkiakum had an arduous task ahead of it this season.
The Mules lost five seniors from a year ago in which it went 25-2 and finished third at the state tourney. Paige Mace and Jansi Merz had to assume leadership roles. Roles were expanded, all while the pressure of maintaining the levels of success weighed heavy on their shoulders.
The early season proved an important junction. Would Wahkiakum fold at the first sign of adversity? Or would it rise to the occasion?
As the news clippings will tell you, they rose. And rose. And rose some more. All the way to the final four.
“They gotta be super proud of themselves,” Garrett said. “If you’d have asked me after the Colton Tournament I would’ve told you there was no chance of us coming to Spokane. Not only to get here, but to win a district title, to win our regional game, win our first game here and be in the semifinals and be that close to the state title game. They gotta be super proud of themselves.”
The state tournament itself has only added to the list of trials and tribulation the Mules have overcome.
Wahkiakum had to play league rival Toledo, who beat them earlier this season, in the quarterfinals and game was a grinder. Mace was sick and spent her time on the bench with a garbage can between her legs in case her stomach had any troublesome ideas. Likewise, La Conner was a familiar foe, with Wahkiakum beating them in December, but the Braves were looking for some revenge after last year’s experienced Mules team bested them for third place.
Even through all that, Wahkiakum nearly claimed a spot in the state title game. It was just some bad luck and a dominant Braves night on the glass that kept Wahkiakum’s wildest dreams at bay.
“It hurts so bad because that was our game,” Garrett said. “We unfortunately couldn’t buy a basket and their posts just went and rebounded like crazy. Give them a ton of crefdit. Those two inside (Ellie Marble and Megan Herrera), they were going after every board. They were reading it off the rim and they we going through the ball rather than going to it. That killed us.”
La Conner and Wahkiakum played to a draw through the first half, their respective familiarity preventing either side from taking any form of control.
But La Conner grabbed the initiative in the third quarter. Its rebounding advantage (44-33) became more apparent. Wahkiakum would play a super solid defensive possession for most of the 30-second shot clock and force a tough shot, but then La Conner would grab an offensive rebound and almost always score.
On one possession alone La Conner took four 3-pointers. That not only drains the energy from a team’s legs, its simultaneously saps its will. Those long defensive possessions are an absolute momentum killer.
“They had multiple opportunities almost every time down the floor,” Garrett said. “And you’re not gonna beat a good team when you give them that many opportunities.”
The Braves built a lead as large as seven in the fourth quarter when Morgan Herrera grabbed one of La Conner’s 20 offensive rebounds and returned it to the basket for a 41-34 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
But Wahkiakum kept chipping.
Mace was the only Mule to score in the fourth quarter and scored all but four of Wahkiakum’s second-half points. Merz added the rest.
The zippy junior guard netted a three-point play with 2:16 left to cut the deficit to four, then after a pair of Rachel Cram free throws, Mace added a pair of her own, maintaining the four-point spread.
In what seemed a turning point, Mace stole the inbound pass and threw up a shot while getting fouled, hitting the temporary floor hard enough that she had to take a moment at the line to compose herself. That’s usually a winning play. A momentum-turning, game-changing play.
“When she got that steal and got the foul, I was like, ‘We’re winning this thing,’” Garrett said. “She’s just playing out of her mind right now and just having a blast.”
But Mace made just one attempt, perhaps her exhaustion and pain finally catching up with her. Perhaps it was just the law of averages at work.
Whatever the reason, it only brought Wahkiakum within three at 43-40. Close enough for Wahkiakum to strike, but far enough away that La Conner could quickly extend its lead to a safe distance.
And the Braves did just that.
The loss may have ended the Mules championship hopes but not their quest for a trophy.
“First thing we said when we got in the locker room was we’re excited for tomorrow to come back and do a complete 180 from our last game and send Naia (Freeman) out with a win,” Mace said. “It’s the best feeling in the world to end the season with a win.”
Wahkiakum will play Northwest Christian (Colbert) for third place on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. in Spokane.
At Spokane
La Conner 46, Wahkiakum 40
Wahkiakum 11 12 8 9 — 40
La Conner 11 12 12 11 — 46
WAHKIAKUM — Paige Mace 20, Jansi Merz 8, Megan Leitz 8, Kimberlee Watkins 2, Alex Watkins 2, Reigha Niemeyer, Courtney Carlson, Miya Kerstetter, Emerald Niemela.
FG: 15 of 48 — .313. FT: 6 of 7 — .857. Reb: 33 (Merz, K. Watkins 7).
LA CONNER — Justine Benson 10, Ellie Marble 10, Rachel Cram 9, Sarah Cook 7, Junaper Swanson 5, Morgan Herrera 5, Aubrie Sloniker, Josie Harper.
FG: 15 of 54 — .278. FT: 13 of 18 — .722. Reb: 44 (Marble 15).