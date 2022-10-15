MLB Playoffs: Seattle sees season end in record breaking 18-inning loss to Houston

SEATTLE — In the end the Mariners could not escape the drama that has followed them like a midday shadow all year long. Facing elimination on their home field in front of 47,690 fans who’d waited 21 years, if not a lifetime, just to see a playoff baseball game the salty sea of Seattle fans got even more than they bargained for, plus a boatload of disappointment to savor until next season.

Trailing the Houston Astros 2-0 in the five-game American League Divisional Series the Mariners found themselves unable to break a scoreless tie in the regularly allotted nine innings. That meant free baseball for the unwashed masses that crammed into T-Mobile Park on a smoky Saturday afternoon, and a mess of freshly shorn fingernails for anyone keeping close tabs on the game from near or far away.

By the time the smoke-filtered daylight had given way to artificial shadows from the banks of fluorescent lights atop the stadium it was time for a hero to present himself and put a proper end to the odyssey. As it turned out, that hero never did arrive and the Mariners saw their season end 1-0 in 18 innings.

Nearly lost to the whirlpool of time was the performance of starting pitcher George Kirby, who gave the Mariners all they could ask for in his first postseason start. The rookie right-hander steered away to the rocks over seven scoreless innings, striking out seven batters and scattering six hits on his maiden voyage. He hit two batters, but one of those was Yordan Alvarez, and that might have been the most important pitch he made all day. After all, better to hit the notorious Mariner killer than to miss over the plate and let him hit it out of the ballpark.

Andres Munoz took care of the eighth inning for the Mariners, allowing one hit and striking out the only three other batters he faced.

Julio Rodriguez nearly put the Mariners ahead in the eighth inning when he smoked an offering from Rafael Montero off the top of the left field wall. Rodriguez wound up with a double after a head first slide and a swim move to avoid the tag but was left stranded.

The ninth inning was not the same sort of easy sailing for Seattle. Diego Castillo entered from the bullpen to continue the Los Bomberos parade and promptly gave up a single to Yuli Gurriel and then plunked pinch-hitter Yainer Diaz to put runners on first and second base. Castillo recorded an out on a sacrifice bunt before getting the hook as manager Scott Servais called in Matt Brash from the bullpen. Brash answered the call for a fireman by blowing smoke by pinch-hitter Christian Vasquez for a strikeout before ending the inning by coaxing a chase from Jose Altuve for a swinging strikeout.

Brash remained in the game for the 10th inning and sat the Astros down in order, striking out Alex Bregman to end the frame.

That flirtation with a run was the first time the Mariner were able to put a runner in scoring position since the second inning when Cal Raleigh and Mitch Haniger milked back-to-back walks, with Raleigh advancing to third on a sacrifice fly.

As the game wore on and the Mariners worked through their bullpen the rabid fans that packed the ballpark became more and more anxious. That feeling peaked when Servais called on Paul Sewald to enter the game in the 11th inning. Sewald infamously lost the faith of M’s fans when he lost the strike zone in Gam 1, but Saturday was a different story entirely.

As the shadows grew longer across the field Sewald distanced himself from those unpleasant memories by striking out Diaz and Kyle Tucker in a 1-2-3 frame. Sewald made the fans fret once again when he hit Chas McCormick with a pitch to open the 12th inning, but back-to-back strikeouts of Christian Vazquez and Altuve set up a fielder’s choice putout on a groundout by Jeremy Pena to end the inning. Sewald finished the game with two innings pitched, four strikeouts and one hit batter.

Eric Swanson pitched a 1-2-3 13th inning that included a strikeout of that man, Alvarez, to start the frame.

The bullpen showcase continued with Matt Festa who put the Astros down in order, twice, with a punchout of Chas McCormick to end Houston's chances in the 14th and a strikeout of Pena ending the 15th.

The 16 inning began with southpaw Matt Boyd who retired the first batter but then allowed a single to Bregman before walking Tucker. That free pass was the first walk of the day for a Mariners pitcher and signaled the end of his outing as Servais turned to Penn Murfee for relief.

A drive to right-center field looked like it might get down to score a run but Haniger tracked it down with a snare near the warning track for the second out of the inning. A pop out in foul territory down the first base line was corralled by France to sit the Astros once again and put Murfee in line for the win.

But after another fruitless turn at the plate for the home team Murfee would have to spin another scoreless inning to remain in line for the victory. And that's just what he did, coaxing two fly out with a strikeout of Vazquez sandwiched in between.

Murfee's luck ran out in the 18th inning when Jeremy Pena launched a home run to dead center field to leadoff the frame. And that wound up being the shot that sank the Mariners for good.

Luis Garcia earned the win for Houston by pitching four shutout innings with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed.

The 18 inning game set a record for the longest postseason contest in MLB history. Official game time was listed at six hours and 22 minutes.