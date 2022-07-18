MLB Draft: Putting Jackson Cox's second-round draft pick in local perspective

When longtime player and manager Clint Hurdle announced Jason — sorry, Jackson — Cox as the Colorado Rockies’ second-round selection at the MLB first-year player draft on Sunday, he boosted Cox into rare air in Cowlitz County history.

Right off the bat, the right-hander with the mid-to-upper 90s fastball and the 3000+ RPM breaker is the highest high school pick ever from the county, going at No. 50 overall. That’s 14 slots higher than Kelso’s Jeff Bailey, who the Marlins drafted at No. 64 in 1994.

Beyond those two, Kelso alums Jason Schmidt — who went on to play 14 seasons in the big leagues — and Trevor May — currently on the 60-day injured list with the Mets — are the only other Cowlitz County high schoolers to get drafted in the first 10 rounds.

All told, 13 county ballplayers have been drafted after their senior seasons of high school. Of those, seven signed, while six turned down the offered contracts and went on to play in college.

That group includes five former Hilanders, two players each from Mark Morris and R.A. Long, a Woodland Beaver, a Castle Rock Rocket, and two players from Kalama. The duo of Chinooks — Kyle Duncan and Jeromy Thomas, who were both drafted in 1994 but didn’t sign — are the only players from current Central 2B League schools to get picked.

Indeed, prior to Sunday, only 14 players from schools currently residing in the 2B classification had ever been drafted, and none had gone higher than the 15th round.

Throwing Lower Columbia into the realm of local talent, Cox sits behind eight Red Devils who were drafted in the first round and seven who went in the early second round. Among that group is Jeff Ames, most recent first-round draft pick in 2011, and Bud Black, who’s now the Rockies’ manager after a long MLB playing career.

In terms of money, Cox is set to out-earn every draft pick from Cowlitz County — high school or LCC — combined, should he sign. May’s fourth-round selection in 2008 earned him a $375,000 signing bonus, while Ames got $650,000 from the Rays. Lynden Estill, who signed for $82,000 with an eighth-round pick in 2007 out of Lower Columbia, is the only other local product to earn a bonus.

The slot value for the No. 50 pick in 2022 — that is, the amount of money MLB has given the Rockies to sign Cox — is $1,544,500, and while Colorado’s offer to Cox won’t necessarily be that exactly, it should be in that ballpark.

On the other side of the equation, Cox, is currently a centerpiece in the University of Oregon’s incoming recruiting class; the Toutle Lake alum has until Aug. 1 to decide whether or not he intends to sign, and then work out a professional deal if he does.