MLB 2020: The Sound of Silence

The utter and breathtaking vastness of an empty colosseum like T-Mobile Park in Seattle in the absence of fans is hard to imagine, even if you’ve seen it on television. Where cardboard cutouts of fans fill the seats and provide some sort of quasi-familiar backdrop on a broadcast the limits of their two-dimensionality only serve to accentuate the emptiness in person. Their static presence serves as a reminder that, no, the fans are not all out getting hot dogs and cracker jacks at once. They were never there, and there’s no telling when they might be allowed back.

Sitting in the press box prior to Friday’s game against the Rangers the echo of a well struck baseball during batting practice stood out first. With no bodies in the seats to absorb the sound the crack of the bat exploded like rifle fire.

Still, it’s normal for the stands to be sparsely populated during early batting practice, especially during the late months of bad seasons, so the setting wasn’t entirely foreign. But as pregame preparations continued, and writers and broadcast media shuffled about fulfilling the more mundane tasks of their assignment the reality began to set in. Whereas the energy in the stadium usually builds with every ticket scanned and turnstile spun before the first pitch, a stadium during the COVID-19 stricken 2020 season always feels like you might still have time to sneak a sandwich in the clubhouse.