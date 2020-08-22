MLB 2020: The Sound of Silence

When a child of a certain age, wanders out into a backyard, or a schoolyard, and a barnyard with a bat in hand and tosses the ball skyward there’s a universal set of sights, and sounds, and scenarios that flash through a youthful minds’ eye.
Standing about “yay high” they can feel the crush of the three tiered stadium and it’s lights burning bright against the drape of night. With runners loading the bases, and a full count to amp up the pressure, they can feel the 100,000 eyeballs burning into their backs and they. As they fling the payoff “pitch” high and then reach back with their bat in the bottom of the ninth they can hear the momentary hush of anticipation and swing hard to hit a “home run” so that they might be able to hear the roar of the crowd between their ears.
That scene has been played, and played again, by little leaguers since before there even was a Little League. But this year Major League Baseball, the sport’s biggest stage and the inspiration for so many sandlot daydreams, is being played without fans at all.
As teams attempt to restrain the spread of COVID-19 during an already long-delayed and heavily abbreviated season the concession to banish fans was a tough but necessary concession. With their season hanging in the balance based on the results of daily coronavirus screening teams, players, and MLB itself, knew they needed to control what they could control and that meant keeping crowds, that particularly dangerous concept, away from the ballpark for the season.
The utter and breathtaking vastness of an empty colosseum like T-Mobile Park in Seattle in the absence of fans is hard to imagine, even if you’ve seen it on television. Where cardboard cutouts of fans fill the seats and provide some sort of quasi-familiar backdrop on a broadcast the limits of their two-dimensionality only serve to accentuate the emptiness in person. Their static presence serves as a reminder that, no, the fans are not all out getting hot dogs and cracker jacks at once. They were never there, and there’s no telling when they might be allowed back.
Sitting in the press box prior to Friday’s game against the Rangers the echo of a well struck baseball during batting practice stood out first. With no bodies in the seats to absorb the sound the crack of the bat exploded like rifle fire.
Still, it’s normal for the stands to be sparsely populated during early batting practice, especially during the late months of bad seasons, so the setting wasn’t entirely foreign. But as pregame preparations continued, and writers and broadcast media shuffled about fulfilling the more mundane tasks of their assignment the reality began to set in. Whereas the energy in the stadium usually builds with every ticket scanned and turnstile spun before the first pitch, a stadium during the COVID-19 stricken 2020 season always feels like you might still have time to sneak a sandwich in the clubhouse.
But that doesn’t mean that the stadium that replaced the Kingdome is devoid of any sounds at all. On the contrary, The Mariners, like other teams around MLB, have been devising new ways and reviving old ways of fanning the flames of atmosphere that envelope the old ballgame. Of course playful organ music and then, in turn, stadium anthems and bass thumping jams have long had a place in professional sports there importance seems to be magnified this year as players try to find a new motivation entirely divorced from the cheers and jeers of fans.
But more elaborate musical segues are not the only crutch that teams are leaning on to prop up the energy within their cavernous complexes. The most fascinating attempt at approximating normalcy has been the decision to pipe in canned crowd noise not only for use on broadcasts, but also within the stadium itself.
The sound of ghost fans pouring in from overhead speakers is strange, to be sure, and opinions on the practice range from “Who cares?” to “Why does Rob Manfred hate baseball?”, but at least the home team seems to have some feel for the situation. Whereas other teams appear to have only one sound and volume for their cheering “crowd” (See: World Series winning walk-off home run level), the Mariners employ a sliding scale of veracity to their surround sound crowd.
That difference may seem like a small thing but there is something unnatural about the sound of rabid “fans” breaking their voice boxes over a seeing-eye single with two outs and nobody on the second inning. A golf clap here and a Bronx cheer there can really go a long way when you’re trying to replicate an authentic experience.
Another trick that the Mariners have been trying this season in order to give fans a better experience from home is their brand new skyline cam. Hooked to a cable that runs from foul pole to press box behind home plate the camera zips along seamlessly and provides captivating and acrobatic angles of the on field action. The feature, which is reminiscent of the skycam used for kickoffs in football, has all the markings of a feature that will become commonplace in ballparks around the league sooner than later.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, in a season played under different rules than ever before, there are still familiar traditions that stand the test of time and regulation. For instance, players still curse themselves and umpires for performance they deem lacking. The only difference is that in an empty stadium that vocal violence comes across loud and clear for the scores of working folk scattered around the confines.
Another standby is the post-victory music that blares across the field as the players form a celebration line. Protocols that call for the elimination of spitting, high fives, and other hand to hand gestures have simply moved the players to innovate new ways to express their communal happiness. After Friday’s win, for example, Mariners players could be seen tapping toes, shadow boxing, and pump faking each other as the victory tunes played on.
And then, suddenly, it all ended. As soon as the players retreated to their respective dugouts through the tunnel of the dugout the music stopped. Soon, all that could be heard was the squeak of wheel barrows and the scrape of rakes as field crew members went about the ritual of putting the field to bed.
The field crew knows that their job is to make the playing surface look and feel as nice as only a little leaguer can imagine it. And for that we should be grateful because it is just about the only thing that remains unchanged in a season that’s too strange for fiction.
The reality is that in 2020 the rest of those circumstances we dreamed of as kids now only exist in our heads.
