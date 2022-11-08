Mixed Martial Arts: Longview's Preston Gregory fighting his way into the spotlight

Fighting for sport is not new but mixed martial arts, commonly referred to as MMA, is the modern incarnation of an age old pastime. The sport has rapidly grown in popularity since the sport got its start back in 1993 in Denver, Colorado, and whether you watch the UFC religiously or have only seen highlights by accident, you may not know how difficult it is to get into, and stick around, the combat sport.

If you're at all familiar with the antics of the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, you might be under the false impression that fighting it is an easy industry to catch a break in. But most young fighters have to work their way up to be seen on a televised fight card, and few real fighters spend their time influencing on YouTube.

In reality, it may take years of toiling away in a gym before a fighter earns a prime fight. There is no laid-out plan to jump through the rankings. Just hard work and good fortune.

That has been the case so far for Preston Gregory, 21, a local MMA fighter, who's currently training for a fight at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 19th.

Growing up Gregory was born into the sport, as he would watch big fights with his dad on the Television. He would also watch his father train with a friend and the memories have stuck with him.

“It's been the one constant thing in my life,” Gregory stated.

The local fighter was born in Longview but has stayed on the move trying to start his career. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the timing on the launch of his career, but he's remained steadfast in his desire to see his name on a primetime card.

Gregory moved back to the Longview area two years ago and trains at Juggernaut MMA in the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso. Now he's got the next step on the path to the spotlight just over one week away. He plans for the fight to be his final scrap of the year, before spending time with his family for the holidays.

“The mindset changes from fight to fight,” Gregory said. “If I can fight the way that I do in the gym, I don’t think there is going to be a lot of fighters that will compete with me.”

His upcoming fight, where he's currently listed as the No. 2 on the card, is organized by Northwest Fight Promotions. The company also puts on the CageSport MMA shows, which has had 60-plus shows over the last 15 years at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. This will be their first show in Southwest Washington.

CageSport has had more than three dozen of its athletes go on to the UFC, including former world champions Julianna Pena and Miesha Tate. So it's a big step in the right direction for Gregory, who fights as a flyweight at 125 lbs.

The fight will take place at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington. The hand to hand contests will take place from 6-9 PM. Tickets are sold online at NorthwestFightPromotions.com, and depending on how close you’d like to be to the punches, you can pay $40 for general admission, or up to $105 for reserved seating up near the Octagon.

The card consists of ten fights including the main event. The preliminary bouts will start around 6 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m.

“(We) couldn’t think of a better place for our debut than at the Clark County Fairgrounds,” said Northwest Fight Promotions owner George Dodd. “Southwest Washington and Portland, Oregon have always been a hotbed for mixed martial arts.”

According to tapology.com, Preston Gregory is currently the 18th ranked out of 45 flyweights in the Pacific Northwest. With an overall record of 2-1 in professional MMA, the result of Gregory’s last match was a TKO win back on October 8th.

Gregory is scheduled to fight against Tyler Morrison next Saturday. The local fighter will look to gain more fights after resting up over the holidays. He enjoys staying ready to fight.

“It depends on what’s available,” Gregory said. “Fights come on short notice.”