Mint Valley 'innovative' in its caution

The staff sanitizes after each transaction and gives a once-over of the pro shop every 20 or 30 minutes.

The restaurant and bar are closed, too, for obvious reasons.

“I’m not really even seeing (customers) now,” Nickerson said. “That’s been really different.”

This is all new for both Mint Valley Golf Course and Nickerson, but especially the long-time users, who are used to doing things a certain way at the course.

To Nickerson’s pleasure there hasn’t been much, if any, pushback from customers about the new rules. Some might raise a thick eyebrow or two when hearing that they’d have to get their own cart, but mostly they just shrug their shoulders and agree to get on with their round.

What are they going to do, not golf?

“A lot of these guys, this is sacred ground,” Nickerson said. “This is their hangout spot, and to be telling them, ‘As soon as you’re done you gotta get outta here.’ It’s a hard thing for these guys, but they’ve adjusted really well.”

Nickerson is well aware that old habits can be hard to break. And new tricks can be even harder to learn.