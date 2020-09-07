Mint Valley greens damaged by rogue pickup truck driver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If several greens look weird at Mint Valley Golf Course, it’s not your eyes. Don’t worry.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, the Longview Parks and Recreation maintenance staff was already a couple hours into its shift when a driver maneuvered a pickup truck through the maintenance yard and onto the public course. The renegade driver subsequently chewed up the putting greens on holes number five, eight and nine, causing an undetermined monetary amount of damage.

The greens on holes number five and eight will require some attention, according to parks staff, but the green on number nine is largely intact, with most of the damage sitting immediately in front of the green itself.

Longview police were notified as the rogue truck actively ran roughshod across the sod, and the driver was apprehended at the scene. The driver's identity was not immediately released, pending determination of the charges.

“We’ll fix it, (but) it’ll take a little time,” Longview Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said. “There was no down time. They tore (the greens) up, but we have other places we can put the cups. So it’s playable. It’s not like they are destroyed.”

The Daily News will provide updates on this story as they become available.

