May the 4th be with you: WIAA sets new deadline for spring sports championships
With an extended stay-at-home order now reaching into May, the WIAA has likewise adjusted its deadline for making a final determination on high school spring sports championships.

On Thursday WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman released a video on the association’s website with details on the new plan. In the video Hoffman said that if school is set to resume by May 4 then the WIAA will host the championship events.

Previously the WIAA had marked Apr. 24 as the deadline for returning to school or canceling the championships. It’s unclear what those tournaments might look like under such unique and abbreviated circumstances.

Changes seem likely, if not inevitable.

In the video Hoffman only committed the WIAA to hosting “some sort of culminating event,” if school resumes in time.

If circumstances allow for competition to begin the WIAA has previously indicated that leagues and districts would be responsible for sorting out which teams would qualify for regionals.

Numerous tournament-style league and district championships scenarios have been generated by idle minds during quarantine time but nothing has yet been set in stone.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide every senior that senior game,” Hoffman noted.

