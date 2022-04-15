Mariners thrash Astros in front of a full house in home opener

SEATTLE — In a game flush with storylines the Mariners treated a full house to a home opener to remember. Facing the Houston Astros in front of 45,023 fans still living off the heady vapors of last season, Seattle rocked T-Mobile Park all night long, pounding out 13 hits on top of eight bases on balls and turning it all into an 11-1 win over their American League West rivals.

But even without that onslaught of offense, the root-root-rooting hometown fans likely would have avoided the shame of a loss thanks to the straight dealing of Marco Gonzalez on the mound. The Mariners’ southpaw pitcher was lights out for seven innings, surrendering just four hits and striking out six while allowing one earned run.

That run came in Gonzales’ final frame of work when he sawed off Jose Siri, sending bat splinters shooting toward the mound as the ball fluttered into shallow center field to score Yuli Gurriel.

Like Siri’s RBI flailing quail of a single, Gurriel himself benefitted from a bit of good luck when he wound up with a double down the left field line that kicked up chalk when it landed. Prior to that fortunate two-bagger Gonzalez had retired ten Astros in a row and hadn’t allowed a Houston base runner to advance beyond second base.

Taking advantage of a generous zone Gonazales worked the margins just beyond the corners racking up strikeouts on called strikes by the umpire and uncomfortable checked swing alike.

Turning the ball over to Yohan Ramirez in the eighth and Matt Koch for the ninth. Ramirez wasted little time in his brief outing with a pair of quick pop outs to right field and a strikeout of Jose Altuve to end the inning that elicited arguably the loudest roar of the night from a crowd that was in a partying mood. In his Mariners’ debut Koch was similarly effective, allowing just one hit while popping two batters up and notching a strikeout to end the contest with the flair it deserved.

But where the Seattle pitchers did their best to make it a short night for the sold out crowd, the Mariners’ hitters seemed intent on swinging the sticks until the Stadium lights turned off.

Adam Frazier set the pace for the M’s with a 4-for-5 effort at the plate out of the leadoff spot that fell just a home run shy of the cycle. That impressive T-Mobile Park debut included a two-RBI triple to the right-center gap in the fourth inning that scored Tom Murphy and Julio Rodriguez, as well as a two-RBI double in the seventh frame that plated Eugenio Suarez and Murphy.

Frazier got the Mariners on the board early when he singled in the first inning and came around to score on a flare to left field by Jesse Winker.

As it were, Winker and Mitch Haniger got in on the fun, too, each mustering a pair of hits on the night. Even Suarez, who up until Friday night looked to be mired in a bit of a season-opening slump, looked comfortable in his new surroundings. The Mariners’ new third baseman finished the night with two runs scored while driving in three runs, two of which came on an exclamation point home run in the eighth inning that brought J.P. Crawford home to score and gave the M’s their final tally.

Seattle (4-4) will spend the rest of the weekend battling the Astros in front of their home fans. They were set for a 6:10 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and a 1:10 p.m. start on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.