Mariners' Opening Day will be affected by coronavirus concerns. Here are the options.

There have been multiple options discussed, all of them having serious drawbacks and issues. The least likely of the options seems to be playing at an empty stadium in Seattle. That option also seems to be ruled out, based on a statement from the Texas Rangers that mentioned relocation of the games.

The Rangers’ statement read: “With today’s announcement by Washington Governor Jay Inslee that will necessitate the relocation of the Seattle Mariners opening series with the Rangers from March 26-29, we will be working with Major League Baseball and the Mariners on alternate plans for the scheduling of these games. We will provide more information about the plans for this series as it becomes available.”

The idea of flying players into Seattle to play games would likely be an issue for the MLB players’ union. In terms of safety for players and their families, traveling to Seattle and playing games over three to four days may have been met with resistance by players.

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos told The Associated Press that he would be “a little bit” concerned about the health risk of going to Seattle.

That leaves two other options: play the games on the road or remain in Arizona to play the games.