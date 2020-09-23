Mariners hold off late rally, claim series from Astros

People keep talking about the Seattle Mariners like a feel-good thing, smiling while patting the Mariners on the collective head condescendingly, telling them that they’re big boys now and thanks for coming.
But these Mariners, they have different plans, different ideas. They don’t want to stop playing. They don’t to leave the party at which they’ve just arrived.
After a 3-2 series-clinching win in the home finale on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners are now three games behind the Astros for the final playoff spot in the AL West. The Angels, though, won Tuesday, so they remain a half-game ahead of Seattle for third place in the American League West.
“It’s been awhile since we beat the Astros in a series,” manager Scott Servais said. “Really happy with the way the guys played. They played super, super hard. Really, we have all year. Coming down the stretch here, got a few guys banged up. But everybody (is) chipping in and really contributing.”
France began the scoring in the bottom of the first, doubling down the left field line past a diving Alex Bregman, providing time for Kyle Lewis to sprint around third and score after he singled.
But Seattle continued to plug away against the quirky and grunting Zach Greinke.
The right-hander has had a marvelous career against the Mariners, earning a 7-1 record in 13 starts with a 2.08 ERA up until Wednesday. However, Greinke has struggled against the Mariners this season, allowing six earned runs over a total of 8.0 innings pitched.
Greinke is known for creating uncomfortable at-bats. His pitches move all over the place with a big, slow curveball and a plethora of offspeed stuff. But Seattle hitters looked uncommonly comfortable Wednesday. That comfort was evident in the fifth inning, when Seattle chased Greinke from the game while taking control.
With one out, J.P. Crawford singled up the middle, then Kyle Seager doubled deep into right center after a Lewis strikeout. Crawford, who can really run, scored on the knock by Seager with a swan dive, just ahead of the throw and subsequent tag from Astros catcher Martin Maldonado.
One batter later, France added his second RBI of the night with a soft liner into left field. That hit tripled the Mariners lead and it was the last pitch Greinke threw.
“Honestly, he throws a lot of stuff at you, so you kinda gotta get ready for the fastball," France said. "If you don’t he’s gonna blow 87-90 (MPH) by you. So for me, my approach off him, I was just getting in a good position to hit the fastball.”
Meanwhile, Greinke's counterpart, Nick Margevicius, had to grind to get through his innings.
In a postgame Margevicius said he didn’t have his best stuff, and the numbers bore that out. His fastball velocity was down a few ticks, and, as that’s generally what he relies on, he had to figure out a new way to get outs.
The M's southpaw found it in a big, sweeping curveball that kept the aggressive Astros off his cooler-than-usual heater.
“Definitely not my best stuff tonight,” Margevicius said. “I thought my curveball was pretty good, and that kind of carried me through, just keeping them honest with that pitch. And that kind of allowed my fastball, not necessarily to throw it by guys, but to beat the barrel. Not get barreled up.”
Houston had constant traffic on the bases, especially early on, mostly due to some Margevicius control issues.
Aledmys Diaz led off the third by bouncing a line drive over the right field fence, then George Springer walked one out later to put Margevicius in his first jam of the afternoon.
But the much-improved Mariners defense bailed him out when Jose Altuve scorched a ball on a line to Crawford deep in the hole at short. It was an easy catch, and Diaz drifted too far off second base and got doubled off by at least a step.
In the fifth frame, Margevicius again had traffic to control, and again snuck out of danger.
Yuri Gurriel and Carlos Correa both singled to open the frame, then Maldonado walked with one out to load the bases. But Margevicius, still attacking hitters and not settling for tip-toeing around the edges of the strike zone, struck out Springer then popped up Altuve to keep Houston off the scoreboard.
The next half inning, Seattle capitalized on that escape and the three stranded runners, by scoring two runs of their own and chasing Greinke for good
The theme of the day for Seattle pitchers was jams, as Kendall Graveman and Anthony Misiewicz continued the theme that Margevicius started.
Graveman went clean through his first inning of work, the seventh frame, after Margevicius yielded to his buddies in the bullpen. Then Graveman started the eighth with a strikeout looking on Maldonado, the 300th punch out of his career. But then Springer worked a one-out walk and Altuve singled, and Servais had seen enough.
The Seattle skipper then turned to Misiewicz, who coaxed an easy groundout. Misiewicz then thought he got Bregman to offer at a bounced curveball with two strikes, but first base umpire Adam Hamari thought differently, which caused quite the uproar from the Mariners dugout.
But Misiewicz stayed with his plan, and subsequently froze Bregman with a top-of-the-strike zone curve to end the threat, with a pair of runners stranded in scoring position.
Things appeared to be put on ice in the ninth inning, when Yosihisha Hirano took over. Kyle Tucker walked to start, but one out later Aledmys Diaz doubled to left field to bring up pinch-hitter and noted Mariner-killer, Josh Redick.
And Redick came through, dumping a two-run single into left field to cut Seattle’s lead to just 3-2 with Springer due up next. A weird broken bat single past a diving Dee Strange-Gordon at second base extended the inning further, bringing up Jose Altuve. But first pitching coach Pete Woodworth went to the mound to chat about the runners at first and second, and those two outs on the scoreboard.
Hirano was then able to find an extra gear on his fastball and blew one past the struggling Altuve for strike three to close the game.
The Mariners had gutted out a ballgame, and a series.
“Nice to have a veteran at the end of the game,” Servais said. “I thought Hirano threw the ball really well. They got some hits, some soft hits that fell in there. That happens, but you keep your cool and keep executing pitches. He really did execute well and gets Altuve to lock down that save.”
Seattle has an off day Thursday before a four-game series in Oakland to finish the season.
