Mariners hold off late rally, claim series from Astros

The M's southpaw found it in a big, sweeping curveball that kept the aggressive Astros off his cooler-than-usual heater.

“Definitely not my best stuff tonight,” Margevicius said. “I thought my curveball was pretty good, and that kind of carried me through, just keeping them honest with that pitch. And that kind of allowed my fastball, not necessarily to throw it by guys, but to beat the barrel. Not get barreled up.”

Houston had constant traffic on the bases, especially early on, mostly due to some Margevicius control issues.

Aledmys Diaz led off the third by bouncing a line drive over the right field fence, then George Springer walked one out later to put Margevicius in his first jam of the afternoon.

But the much-improved Mariners defense bailed him out when Jose Altuve scorched a ball on a line to Crawford deep in the hole at short. It was an easy catch, and Diaz drifted too far off second base and got doubled off by at least a step.

In the fifth frame, Margevicius again had traffic to control, and again snuck out of danger.