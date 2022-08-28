Mariners get back in the saddle, bulldog Guardians 4-0

SEATTLE — In the world of rodeoing it is well known that the best thing for a rider to do once they’ve been bucked is to get right back on. Sunday afternoon, less than 24-hours after a the Mariners sank mounted the beast of burden once again and rode it until it was broke, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 while winning the series in the homestand finale.

On Saturday it was Seattle’s shutdown bullpen that left the home team spitting dirt after blowing a late lead on the way to a 4-3 loss. It was the first time in 52 tries that the Mariners had lost a game after taking a lead into the eighth inning. In Sunday’s matinee, starting pitcher Robbie Ray did everything he could to put that anomaly in the dustbin of history.

Utilizing a fastball that sat right around 93 miles per hour and a slider in the upper 80’s, Ray worked the margins of the strike zone to near perfection. Over seven innings of work the defending Cy Young award winner kept the Guardians scoreless while striking out seven batters and allowing just three hits. He needed 103 pitches to secure those 21 outs and only had one close encounter with trouble of any kind.

Facing off against Cleveland’s Aaron Civale the Mariners found themselves in a pitchers duel for the first four plus innings. Civale worked a perfect game into the third inning and only saw it fall apart when Adam Frazier lucked into a double when left fielder Steven Kwan lost a looper in the midday sun.

In the fifth frame, though, Civale ran into trouble when Ty France led the inning off with a base hit. Carlos Santana then grounded into a fielder’s choice but wound up at second base when the return throw to first base skipped into the Mariners’ dugout. Santa advanced to third base on a groundout into the shift by Cal Raleigh before Adam Frazier worked a two-out walk.

With runners at the corner substitute shortstop Dylan Moore, playing in place of an injured J.P. Crawford, saw opportunity on the loose and wrangled it by the horns. First, though, Moore had to survive a near-miss after popping up down the first base line. Cleveland first baseman Owen Miller tracked the ball to the stands and appeared to make a circus catch while dangling in the protective netting. However, the first base umpire ruled that the netting had interfered with the catch attempt and ruled the ball dead on arrival.

After a series of discussions between the arbiters, Miller and Cleveland manager Terry Francona, play resumed and Moore made haste. Jumping on the first pitch he saw Moore promptly deposited the ball onto Edgar’s Deck beyond the left field fence for a three-run home run that sent the sold out crowd of 45,109 fans into a tizzy.

Working with a newfound lead Ray ran into trouble for the first, and only, time in the top of the sixth. Andres Gimenez led the inning off with a double and Austin Hedges followed up with a single to put runners on the corners with no outs. That’s when Ray cinched up his straps and went about bulldogging the Guardians, coaxing a pair of flyouts before punching out Amed Rosario on a 94 mile per hour heater at the letters to end the inning.

The first out of that escape effort came on a flyball to right field where Mitch Haniger made a textbook play and fired a scorching rawhide to home plate in order to hold Gimenez harmlessly at third base.

Seattle added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Ty France launched a shot into the left field bleachers to leadoff the frame. Prior to his single in the fifth frame France had been in an 0-for-21 slump.

With a 4-0 lead the Mariners turned the ball over to Los Bamberos (The Firemen) to see if the bullpen could hold the lead like it had done so many times before. Erik Swanson worked around a pair of hits to notch a scoreless eighth inning and then Paul Sewald closed the contest out with a 1-2-3 ninth frame.

Seattle (70-58) was set to have Monday off before playing at Detroit on Tuesday to start a six-game road trip.

