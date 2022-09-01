Mariners Analysis: Red hot Seattle Mariners pitching staff refuses to let smoke turn to fire

For long suffering fans of the Seattle Mariners every win can seem like an experiment in smoke and mirrors. After more than two decades locked on the outside and looking in at the postseason it’s become hard to believe what you see, especially when what your eyes tell you seems too good to be true.

But this season, with this team, it’s beginning to look a lot more like this is not that.

The M’s wrapped up a three-game sweep in Detroit on Thursday with a 7-0 win over the Tigers. The win gave Seattle its ninth sweep of the season with a record of 73-58 putting them a season-high 15 games over .500 in the win column. More importantly, by winning on the first day of September the Mariners put themselves in a statistical tie with Tampa Bay for the first wild card spot to the playoffs. Toronto sat two games back in the third wild card spot with Baltimore giving chase just two games back of the Blue Jays.

Since the third week of June the Mariners have decided to just keep winning, and if you look closely at the seams of the stage you can catch a glimpse behind the curtain. After squinting real hard and taking some notes I’ve come to the conclusion that if there’s a secret to their success this season it has got to be their pitching.

In the series finale against the Tigers the M’s tossed a combined shutout, with Logan Gilbert striking out nine batters and allowing just two hits over six innings. Matt Brash struck out two in the seventh inning while Matthew Boyd and Penn Murfee closed things out quietly.

Now the Mariners are off to Cleveland for a rematch against the AL Central leading Guardians. Last weekend at T-Mobile Park the M’s took three of four games from Cleveland. Robbie Ray helped spin a shutout in the season finale of that series, notching seven punchouts over seven innings, and everyone else pulled their weight too.

Between Marco Gonzales, Logan Gilbert, Luis Catillo and Ray, Mariners starters allowed just four earned runs over 25.1 innings against the Guardians back at home. That mark was good for a 1.42 ERA with 23 strikeouts and just two walks working to their advantage over Ichiro-weekend.

That sort of rawhide wizardry has not bene lost on the likes of Dylan Moore who has watched the Mariners starting pitchers deal from nearly every spot on the field. On Sunday he played shortstop and launched a three-run home run to break up a scoreless tie.

“They’ve been electric. It’s been really, really, really cool to be out there behind them and watching from the dugout as they just attack everybody with no fear,” Moore said after Ray’s win on Sunday.

That’s the sort of feeling the Mariners will be taking with them as they wrap up their week-long road trip in Cleveland — Grip it and rip it. Let it fly. Laugh under pressure. Rinse. Repeat.

If you ask Cal Raleigh what was working so well for Ray during his previous start, he says the key is feeding hitters a balanced diet of offerings.

“You want to keep a good mix of the three, the two, the four and the slider, and I think if we’re doing that then good things usually happen,” Raleigh said while rummaging through his personal effects in search of one more pouch of big league chew for the road.

Ray started out trying to work in the slider, perhaps just to show it and put it in the heads of the Cleveland batters. But as the game went on the big grunter fell in love with his fastball, working the four-seam variety to devastating effect in the upper reaches of the strike zone.

“It happens to a lot of guys where one (pitch) will start to stand out a little bit more, or one will be on the scouting report a little bit more against certain teams,” Raleigh said. “Today it just so happened to be the four seam. Some games it’s the two seam, some days it’s the slider, but when it is working that well we want to keep going back to it.”

This season Raleigh has settled in as the every day catcher and his 19 home runs have helped M’s fans warm up quickly to the young man they call Big Dumper. More than his bat, though, manager Scott Servais believes Raleigh’s most consistent attribute has been his handling of the Seattle pitching staff.

“I’ll say it again, our young catcher is really good. Really good. Calling the game. Making in game adjustments. Pitch framing. Throwing guys out,” Servais said. “We need to continue to give him credit because he has really taken ownership in our pitching staff and when you’ve got a Cy Young award winner that appreciates what he does… that says a lot.”

The M’s pitching staff isn’t just experiencing a short bust of efficiency, either. Over the last 15 games the starters have tossed 89 innings with a 2.33 ERA. Along the way they’ve struck out 90 batters, given out just 14 free passes and surrendered only four home runs..

Raleigh says part of the method to making opposing hitters suffer madness is well-timed, and properly toned, mound visits or chats in between innings down in the dugout.

“They’re all different. Certain guys like certain things. Sometimes you’ve got to get on guys and sometimes you’ve got to give them a pat on the butt,” Raleigh said. “But just knowing the guys, and going through it, it takes time so you’ve got to figure out what they like.

“I try to keep it light and simple when we’re out there and save the harder, deeper stuff for when we’re in here. The guys respond pretty well, usually.”

Of course, it’s not just the starting rotation that’s been blowing batters away. The bullpen, with the likes of Paul Sewald, Diego Castillo, Matt Brash, and the ever-electric Andres Munoz, has essentially eliminated worry from the final few innings whenever they have a lead. The group has been so dependable that they’ve earned the nickname “Los Bomberos”, Spanish for The Firemen.

The nickname, along with all of the scoreless innings, disasters averted and locked down wins that inspired it, sits just fine with Raleigh. This season the M's pitchers have simply refused to let smoke turn into fire.

“It’s very clever. I can get behind that,” he said.