March Madness: Conferences scrap tourneys; NCAAs in doubt

The most powerful conferences in college sports canceled their men's and women's basketball tournaments Thursday because of the coronavirus, putting in doubt this month's NCAA Tournament — one of the biggest events on the American sports calendar.

Within minutes of each other, the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences announced the remainder of their tournaments would not be played. The Power Five leagues were preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.

From Boise, Idaho, to Birmingham, Alabama, one of the busiest college basketball days of the year — with teams fighting for championship trophies and automatic bids to the NCAA men's and women's tournaments — was being shut down. By mid-afternoon, 56 of 58 Division I men's basketball games in 15 conferences scheduled for Thursday had been scrapped. Only the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which had two games scheduled to be played in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday night had not yet been canceled.

Duke and Kansas, two of the country's premier basketball schools, suspended all athletic competition involving their teams as college sports seemingly inched toward calling off March Madness.