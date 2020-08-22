M’s jump Texas to get weekend started early

If every inning could be like the Mariners’ first inning here at T-Mobile Park on Friday then every game would end with high fives and hi-jinx and every season would end in ticker tape parades.
Seattle scored four runs in the opening frame of their series opening contest against Texas as they cruised to a 7-4 victory in American League Wet action. More importantly, starting pitcher Nick Margevicius found his groove early and in compiling his first win of the season he looked every bit the intriguing prospect that Mariners fans desperately wish him to be.
Through his first four innings of work the lanky lefty was nearly perfect. In fact, until Scott Heineman beat out a knuckle-busting infield hit in the third inning, Margevicius had retired the first eight batters in a row including five strikeouts. After his premature no-hit bid ended the young hurler simply shrugged his shoulders and got right back to work with another strikeout to end the inning.
In his first two starts of the season Margevicius had posted a 1.93 ERA to go with six strikeouts and just one walk over 9.1 innings. That inning total is telling, though, as the third trip through the Rangers lineup has proved more problematic.
The moorings began to come loose for Margevicius in the fifth inning, though, when he surrendered a pair of doubles and a walk while two Rangers scored. Then in the sixth inning Danny Santana launched a home run to start the frame. After back-to-back hits by Joey Gallo and Jose Trevino the Mariners made the inevitable call to their bullpen and Joey Gerber ended the threat with back-to-back fly outs to center field.
Despite the choppy ending to his outing Margevicius provided more than enough positives to keep fans, and his organization, excited to see what else he can do. The final line on the night for the southpaw read 5 ⅓ innings pitched, four runs, seven strikeouts and just one walk.
In a postgame video conference Seattle manager Scott Servais said he believes fatigue likely played a factor in the diminishing returns for his starting pitcher. But that did not damper his overall report.
“He had 95 pitches last time out. That was the first time he got extended that far. We got an off day coming up, and he’ll have a full week before he starts again, but he has really shown well for himself,” Servais said. “He’s going to pitch in this league a long time. He really is. He throws strikes. He does not beat himself. He’s always got a good plan.”
Margevicius was inclined to agree with his skipper’s assessment.
“I actually felt really strong tonight, and I was being really aggressive in the strike zone,” Margevicius said later in the postgame video conference. “I was executing my game plan, and they just took advantage of some pitches on the outer half.”
Luckily for the home team, that deviation from temporary greatness in the middle innings was only slightly worrisome thanks to their scorching hot start in the early innings.
Specifically, their four run outburst in that frame was as unexpected as it was relentless.
J.P. Crawford got the rally started with a single out of the lead off spot to snap an 0-20 skid at the plate. Next, Sam Haggerty, he of just two career hits up until Friday’s contest, stroked a double and took third base on an error in the outfield. From there he trotted home when a wild pitch wound up in the Rangers’ dugout.
A Kyle Lewis walk got the rally going again and even a swinging bunt by Kyle Seager wasn’t entirely useless as it allowed Lewis to advance to second base. That extra 90-feet came in handy when Austin Nola blooped a single into center field to score Lewis just one batter later.
Tim Lopes responded in kind with a single to right field. That's when Braden Bishop decided that his first hit of the season might as well be an RBI ground-rule double, so he summarily one-hopped a pitch into the empty stands down the right field line.
Texas’ starting pitcher, Kolby Allard, was pulled after walking the ninth batter he faced. His final line was two-thirds of an inning pitched, five hits, four runs, two walks, and one strikeout.
“We sent ten guys to the plate in the first inning and everybody was locked in,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said during a postgame video conference. “It was nice to see J.P. get hit early on and get us going.”
In the second inning Kyle Lewis slugged a solo homerun 406 feet to dead center to keep the Mariners trending in the right direction. The rookie’s sixth home run of the season came on an 0-1 pitch from reliever Wes Benjamin and was clocked at 103 miles off the bat. He was hitting .354 on the season at the game's completion.
Feeling not entirely satisfied, Seattle turned to a bit of small ball in the third inning. Tim Lopes led off with a single and then stole second for the Mariners’ league leading 29th swipe to set up a bunt opportunity for Dee Gordon, who accepted the invite and dropped an expertly placed sacrifice attempt that wound up going for a hit. Braden Bishop did his part by punching a ball to shortstop that scored Lopes from third and gave the home team a commanding six run lead.
“Games like this are the perfect example of hitting is contagious, good at-bats are contagious,” Bishop said in the video conference.
But the middle innings were not kind to the Mariners. After plating four runs off of a fading Margevicius the Rangers found themselves trailing by just two highly probable runs. In the seventh Kyle Lewis walked and wound up scoring on an infield error, but still, it was a scenario that could easily imbue fear in the hearts of even the most steely Seattle fans.
Contrary to the popular narrative, though, the Mariners’ bullpen held the line by tossing the final 3 2/3 innings without surrendering a hit or walk.
First, Joey Gerber finished off the sixth inning with a pair of flyouts. Then Matt Magill tossed a scoreless frame with a strikeout before ceding to Dan Altavilla for the eighth inning. All Alltavila did was strikeout the side with a buffet of 98 mile per hour fastballs and 90 mile an hour knee knocking sliders. The pride of Camas, Taylor Williams, slammed the door on the Rangers in the ninth with a one-two-three inning that included a strikeout.
“Nice night by our bullpen. I know it’s been a struggle some nights for those guys but tonight they got big outs,” Servais added. “Gerber did a nice job cleaning up the sixth inning for us and then the guys after that were really sharp and crisp.”
Tim Lopes, the designated hitter for the night, was the only Mariner with multiple hits. Austin Nola took a night off from catching to hold down first base as both Dylan Moore and Evan White took the night off due to injuries.
Seattle (9-19) was set to host Texas (10-14) on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. The teams will play again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!