M’s jump Texas to get weekend started early

If every inning could be like the Mariners’ first inning here at T-Mobile Park on Friday then every game would end with high fives and hi-jinx and every season would end in ticker tape parades.

Seattle scored four runs in the opening frame of their series opening contest against Texas as they cruised to a 7-4 victory in American League Wet action. More importantly, starting pitcher Nick Margevicius found his groove early and in compiling his first win of the season he looked every bit the intriguing prospect that Mariners fans desperately wish him to be.

Through his first four innings of work the lanky lefty was nearly perfect. In fact, until Scott Heineman beat out a knuckle-busting infield hit in the third inning, Margevicius had retired the first eight batters in a row including five strikeouts. After his premature no-hit bid ended the young hurler simply shrugged his shoulders and got right back to work with another strikeout to end the inning.

In his first two starts of the season Margevicius had posted a 1.93 ERA to go with six strikeouts and just one walk over 9.1 innings. That inning total is telling, though, as the third trip through the Rangers lineup has proved more problematic.