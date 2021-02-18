Lumberjacks getting crash-course in new style

In theory, Jon Barker has had nine months to prepare for his first game as the football coach at R.A. Long. In reality, he’s dealing with the same rushed schedule that every other team in the area is on, getting just one week of full practices to prepare for a shortened season.

And unlike most schools, he’s starting almost completely from scratch.

“I like what we have as far as bare bones,” Barker said. “It’s just a matter of trying to teach two new languages for the offense and the defense without being able to put 11 guys on the field. (That’s) a little bit of a challenge.”

Barker, who played for Mark Morris in the early 2000s, has his offensive and defensive styles mapped out, and knows what he wants his team to do on the field. But for the first half-year after getting hired, he was limited to teaching those concepts to his team virtually.

“It’s really been a challenge, because it’s one thing to see it on paper,” Barker said. “The one thing about doing it on Zoom and doing it that way is that for them, it just feels like more school. That’s not what they (want); they want the kinesthetic motion. Really being able to give them that has been the victory.”