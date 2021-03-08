Longview's Shamrock Run goes electric

The city of Longview is inviting the public to put down their walking sticks and shillelaghs and forgo the four-leaf clover counting next to the big green lake for awhile in order to take part in the Electrifying Shamrock Run/Walk on March 19.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration will consist of two heats, one beginning at 7:15 p.m. and the other firing off at 7:45 p.m. The course will begin at the Elks Memorial Building (2121 Kessler Boulevard) and then make one lap around the Lake Sacajawea path.

“Wear your favorite St. Patty’s day or neon outfit! Awards will be presented for best costume, fastest male, female, adult, youth and teen,” read a press release from Steve Plampin, recreation supervisor for the City of Longview.

The registration fee for the race is $10, and includes a free neon necklace. If you’d like to add a commemorative T-shirt to the closet the registration fee bumps up to $20, with a deadline of March 9 at 5 p.m.

Children younger than nine years old will be allowed to participate for free under the supervision of a paying adult.. Registration must be taken care of in advance as on-site sign ups will not be allowed.

In order to register, or to find out additional information, go online to www.mylongview.com/recreation or call Longview Parks and Recreation at 360.442.5400.

