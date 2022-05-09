Longview Memorial: Hall of Fame track coach Dwight Cranston to be remembered with one last lap

Hall of Fame track coach Dwight Cranston is set to be honored on at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Longview Memorial Stadium. Members of the community, especially former athletes and students, are invited out to take one final lap around the track in memory of the legendary coach who passed away on April 6.

Cranston was a coach of all trades. During his coaching career that spanned more than 50 years Cranston coached football, basketball cross country and track and field at several area schools including Toledo, Onalaska, Mark Morris and R.A. Long. He will especially well-remembered by Lumberjacks after having spent 30 years at R.A. Long teaching health.

"He coached generations of families and was a different definite game changer in many peoples lives," said Cranston's daughter Mary Cranston in an email to The Daily News.

Cranston was a member of the Washington State Track & Field Coaches Hall of Fame and is also a member of the R.A. Long High School Hall of Fame.

