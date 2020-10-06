Long may you run: The Harvest continues

Although organizers planned for a COVID-19 conscious Harvest Classic fundraiser race this fall a gaggle of runners found old habits too hard to quit last weekend. So, they showed up to run the regular route anyway.

The 41st Harvest Classic is not over, though, as racers have until Oct. 10 to run a 5K or 10K course of their choosing. The race is organized by the Longview Early Edition Rotary Club and proceeds go to support local charities

Additional information can be found online in a previous story by The Daily News at, https://tinyurl.com/yyzb5y8.

