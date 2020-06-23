Long-delayed Longview and Kelso youth baseball seasons canceled

The area’s littlest baseball leagues won’t get a chance to play ball at all this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Longview Youth Baseball announced on Monday that the entire season has been called off following three months of delays and a lot of hoping for the best.
“As you know Covid-19 (sic) has changed the way we do things now and for the foreseeable future. With the guidance and information from local and state health officials, Cal Ripken/ Babe Ruth and the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and phase opening set backs, the board of directors has made the tough decision to cancel the Spring season,” read a statement issued via Facebook by the Longview Youth Baseball board.
Kelso Youth Baseball president, Devin Makin, confirmed that his league, along with Castle Rock and Wahkiakum, helped draft the statement issued by their counterparts in Longview.
“We’re in the same boat,” Makin said.
That means that all Cal Ripken leagues in the district will forgoe their regular spring seasons this year and what comes next isn’t entirely clear.
Makin noted that Kelso Youth Baseball was still ironing out the details of their official announcement as of Monday night. Attempts to follow up with a representative from Longview Youth Baseball were unsuccessful before the print deadline. As a result, the online statement from the league provided the clearest picture of what the future will likely look like for disappointed ballplayers and parents.
“We all want to play, but for the safety of our community at this time, we think it is best not to put people at risk,” the statement read. “You will receive an email within a coupe (sic) of days with details concerning refund and jersey pick up.”
The Daily News will provide additional information as it becomes available.
