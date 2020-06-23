Long-delayed Longview and Kelso youth baseball seasons canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The area’s littlest baseball leagues won’t get a chance to play ball at all this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Longview Youth Baseball announced on Monday that the entire season has been called off following three months of delays and a lot of hoping for the best.

“As you know Covid-19 (sic) has changed the way we do things now and for the foreseeable future. With the guidance and information from local and state health officials, Cal Ripken/ Babe Ruth and the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and phase opening set backs, the board of directors has made the tough decision to cancel the Spring season,” read a statement issued via Facebook by the Longview Youth Baseball board.

Kelso Youth Baseball president, Devin Makin, confirmed that his league, along with Castle Rock and Wahkiakum, helped draft the statement issued by their counterparts in Longview.

“We’re in the same boat,” Makin said.

That means that all Cal Ripken leagues in the district will forgoe their regular spring seasons this year and what comes next isn’t entirely clear.