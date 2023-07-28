The Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo bucked its way into the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds on Thursday and will continue kicking up dust through Saturday night.

Rodeo participants will compete in an array of events including tie-down roping, barrel race, bull roping, bareback riding, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, novice bronc and novice bareback.

Fans will be able to catch a glimpse of Toledo’s Jace Catlin, an NPRA finals rider who is the current leader in the bull riding event as well as Shane Scott, recent winner of the National High School Finals. Scott is a champion saddle bronc rider.

Other rider and ropers from the area include Ben Ridout of Longview, Rylee Jones of Montesano, Tucker Lind of Brush Prairie and Jase Bustad of La Center.

“We’ve got a lot of good cowboys from all over the Northwest,” Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo president Gordon Bowcutt said.

Another notable performer is junior high nationals qualifier Kaedence Loomis, a seventh grader from Buena, Washington who is currently second in the barrel race event.

Bowcutt encouraged fans to check out the remodeled amphitheater and beer garden while watching the biggest shows the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo has put on in recent years.

Attendees will need a separate ticket in addition to the fair admission to watch the rodeo. The general admission rate for Saturday’s final show is $15 with reserved seating available for $19 per person. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.