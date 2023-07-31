You know the rodeo has made it to town when cowboy hats and belt buckles dominate fashion in downtown.

The 47th annual Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo returned to Longview last last week for a three-day run at Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Friday’s show was completed in front of a nearly sold-out crowd. For the uninitiated (like myself), I’ve put together a “Dummies Guide to the Rodeo” which should help out any greenhorns, whenever you're able to attend your first giddy-up competition.

It’s helpful to know exactly what a rodeo is. The term rodeo comes from the Spanish verb “rodear” which means “to surround” or “go around” and was first used in American English in the early 1800s to denote a “round up” of cattle. Early in the 19th century it was common to see cowboys and vaqueros testing their various ranch skills against one another, which eventually spawned the rodeo as we know it today. Cowboys and cowgirls compete in a range of events, with an assortment of farmyard critters, to record the most points or the best time. Events include tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping, and steer wrestling. The event commences with a grand entry featuring cowgirls riding into the arena with flags held aloft. The Rodeo Queen is last to enter and leads the parade of “flag girls” out of the arena. In both bareback riding and saddle bronc riding riders compete for the best score which is awarded based on the rider’s respective ability to stay in as strong a riding position as possible while holding onto either the horn on the saddle or a rope when riding bareback. The best scores go to those riders who can spur the bronco with their boots, aren’t jostled too heavily and are given the toughest ride by the bucking bronco. The harder the bronco bucks and jumps, the better chance for a high score. No additional points are awarded for the most acrobatic dismount, sadly. The best way to dismount a bucking bronco or bull is to latch onto the pick-up rider usually riding parallel to the beast and cowboy. It's more fun to do a back flip, though. Due to the sheer power of the bucking broncs and bulls, cowboys sustain common injuries to the muscles and ligaments of the forearm, elbow and shoulder that holds the horn or rope. One way riders try to mitigate those injuries is by placing a shin guard on their forearm and taping their entire arm from wrist to elbow to keep their muscles taut and in line. Of course, more serious injuries do sometime occur. Riders often suffer back, neck, head and spinal injuries. Those bucking broncos really don’t like having someone on their back. It’s not personal. The roping events, steer wrestling and the barrel race are all done as time trials. When roping, riders get just the one opportunity to lasso the calf. When a rough stretch of roping settles upon the arena, wherein the calves are proving hard to lasso, it’s important for the audience to clear the bad juju by extending their arms outward to send good vibes to the riders. A rodeo clown is a real job. In addition to entertaining the crowd, they play a critical role in keeping riders safe from bulls and bucking broncos. Balloon animals are not involved. The goal in steer wrestling is to get the steer on its back so that all four legs are pointing skyward. This particular skill comes in handy for those who have children. It’s important as an audience member to watch for flying objects. Riders, ropes, and cowboy hats are often airborne, adding to the fun.

These 15 notes are a good place to start for a first-time rodeo attendee. There are certainly more rules, tricks of the trade, and eclectic elements to understand. But that knowledge must be developed over time. Until time, take this first-timer's recommendation to experience it for yourself; Just don't forget your Wranglers.