Longview returned to its roots in grand style on Saturday with the first Rolleo tournament held in these parts since 1949. That’s not a typo.

More than two dozen competitors — hailing from Minnesota, Wisconsin, California, Illinois and New York as well as Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and Japan — descended upon Lake Sacajawea on a glorious late-summer day, with temperatures reaching 84 degrees and nary a cloud was to be seen.

The Rolleo returned with all of its inherent fun, excitement and camaraderie. While the crowds weren’t excessively large in the midday sun, a generous turnout attended the final matches just ahead of the drone show (if ever there was such a dichotomy of past and present on display, this was it).

The overwhelming consensus from those who witnessed the event was that it was entertaining, a great nod to Longview’s past and should be continued in a regular fashion.

The Longview Centennial Committee hosted the Rolleo in conjunction with the U.S. Log Rolling Association as a Level 1 tournament fielding 25 competitors vying for a total prize pool of $10,000.

The male and female tournament winners — Tanner Hallett and Livi Pappadopoulos respectively — each took home a prize of $1,000 along with their first-place medal.

Longview’s history rolls along

The history of log rolling in Longview dates back to when “river pigs” would guide logs from a log pond to the Cowlitz River to the mill.

“When we started to plan events for the centennial celebrations, we got requests from people out of town who remembered the Log Rolleo in the 1949 (celebration) which was the 25th (Longview anniversary) celebration,” said Reed Hadley, chair of the Longview Centennial Committee.

Those who contacted Hadley may have remembered Longview’s own Betty Berkley competing in the 1939 Rolleo. Of course, there were log rolling competitions decades earlier in Longview as the archives at the Longview Library will attest.

At some point, however, they came to a halt as other city-hosted events, such as the Go Fourth celebration and Timberfest, gained in popularity.

Asked what was the final nail in the log-rolling competitions’ coffin, Hadley couldn’t say for sure.

“They were done off and on for a while. … It’s an expensive program to put on. It takes a lot of money, a lot of time and a lot of people to put on. The Fourth of July event became a big event in the city. It’s a big undertaking. The city didn’t do it, it was done by part of the community.”

Hadley noted Saturday’s event cost upwards of $25,000 with $10,000 allotted to the prize pool. The winnings made the Rolleo a Level 1 event and helped it attract the top pros from around the world to an event held in September.

Another $6,000 were spent buying the logs. A generous group of sponsors stepped up to aid the committee. Given the interest in the event, Hadley holds out hope that Rolleos continue in Longview.

“Every time we mentioned it, people said that it would be really cool, and they’d love to see that. It’s really a fun sport to watch.”

Getting into it

As one may imagine, log rolling is a sport that is not practiced widely, originating from the logging towns of the Northwest, Midwest and Northeast. The vast majority of Saturday’s competitors hailed from Wisconsin where the World Championships are held every year in the city of Hayward.

Log rollers like Nick Magnone, 19, of Wauconda, Illinois, learned the sport from his mother, who grew up in Almena, Wisconsin near Hayward.

“When I was 6 years old, we went to visit the World Championships just to watch all of the pros. And there was a Try-It booth at Hayward and 6-year-old me was thrown into the Try-It booth by my mom, and I’ve just done it ever since,” Magnone said.

“It’s a nice, little summer thing we do. It’s fun to do. I love the community. Everyone is so awesome.”

The community around the sport is what captured Claire Keech, now 19, of Hudson, Wisconsin, as an eighth-grader. Keecher is in her third year as a professional.

Her inspiration came in a girl of the same age.

“She was like, ‘Have you ever done this before?’ I was like, ‘No.’ She said, ‘I’ll show you,’” Keech said. “It’s a lot of community. I love the community in log rolling. We know almost everybody who travels to all of these tournaments. We’re willing to lend a hand, lend a spike, share food, share drinks.”

Because log rolling is such a niche sport, training is difficult. For one, logs to roll on are expensive, and they require massive trailers and multiple people to haul around. With so few participants — Keech was the only person at her high school who competed at the sport — training facilities are few and far between.

It’s why Wisconsin has become a hub and why competitors are so open about training with one another.

“We try to keep doors open for everybody. Whoever wants to try it, whoever wants to train together, doesn’t matter if they are on an opposing team or if they are a competitor. If you say, ‘Hey, let’s log roll.’ They will say, ‘No problem,’” Keech said. “Because sometimes opportunities don’t come along very often to train with different people.”

The importance placed on training isn’t just to improve technique. The sport is physically demanding. At first glance, the uneducated eye sees a competitor jogging on a log. How physically demanding could that be?

Of course, there’s more to it. Competitors wage multiple rounds in a match that can last for 10 or 15 minutes, and they compete in multiple matches per day. It takes endurance, the ability to go hard, shut it down and then go hard again multiple times in a single day. And, of course, it demands leg and foot strength as well as elite balance.

“The thing that gets you, is that it’s the whole day,” Keech added. “You have multiple matches in one day, so you’ve got to get used to (giving) full effort right now, wait, then full effort (again), and it gets tougher with each match you go.”

The season

Professional log rollers compete in a relatively short season, between 12 to 15 events over the course of summer. The paucity of events makes being on top of their game critical for competitors to make the most of their season in both earnings and medals.

Pappadopoulos, 22, who won all three of her matches without a single fall in the water on her way to the women’s first-place medal Saturday, has been doing just that as winner of the last five female World Championships.

Pappadopoulos on her good run: “The nerves never stop for me, whether I am successful or not. … It was a challenge to train for this tournament just because I had so much off time. And it felt so great to compete one last time this summer, and I felt all my hard work paying off.

“It was also my first time in Longview. I’m a history buff when it comes to the origins of log rolling, so just with the rich background of logging in Longview, it was really fitting to have an event there.”

Pappadopoulos grew up around the sport in her hometown of Holmen, Wisconsin. She said she came away from Longview’s Rolleo with an extremely positive experience.

“I was excited to learn about this tournament a couple of months ago,” she said. “Typically the only Level 1 event each year is the world championships in Wisconsin, which don’t lend more rankings points as the Level 2 and 3 events.

“The more rankings points attached to the event, the more top competition it attracts, so it gives us another opportunity to compete against the best.”

Maybe with Saturday’s centennial celebration, a time-honored tradition in Longview will return for the good of the sport and the good of the community.