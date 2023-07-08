RAINIER — One year after winning the PNPW Pro Wrestling “Rainier Days in the Park” championship belt, Rainier mayor Jerry Cole was back to defend the belt. Taking it back to the mat to kick off the annual Rainier Days celebration, Friday, Cole did not disappoint his supporters as he once again emerged victorious in the ring.

The event opened with Bellevue’s Christopher Ryscek taking on Pat Large. Ryscek, the lone PNPW wrestler with a physique that matches that of most pro wrestlers one might see on TV, made his entrance to the ring with a hand mirror to check his reflection while LMFAO’s “I’m sexy and I know it” blared from the speakers.

He did little to endear himself to the locals from that point forward.

As soon as Ryscek entered the ring he grabbed the microphone from announcer Guy Live in order to call a generous Rainier crowd, “the ugliest crowd I’ve ever seen.” That remark coupled with his general self-involved demeanor had the crowd against Ryscek from the outset.

With the crowd behind him, Large opened the match on the offensive, sending Ryscek into each of the four turnbuckles face first.

But Ryscek had a trick up his sleeve, or more accurately down his pants. When the referee wasn’t looking, Ryscek pulled the protective cup out of his pants and hammered Large with it. Large wouldn’t quit, though, kicking out of four pin attempts while enduring the disrespect of his opponent.

The tide finally began to turn in Large’s favor after The Monarchy, a motley crew led by Gentleman George Michael, interrupted the match to take some cheap shots at Large and issue a declaration to the mayor; come out and fight.

Mayor Cole was ready for the challenge and entered the fray to the roar of the Rainier crowd as he accepted the multi-tag team match request. It was nearly time to put the “Rainier Days in the Park” belt on the line, but not before the undercards could settle their business first.

The second match of the night saw PNPW newcomers Yakima Jack and Cody Smiths duke it out in a straight match. Yakima Jack ultimately picked up the win when he pinned Smiths while holding the rope without the referee’s knowledge.

PNPW heavyweight champ Charlie Bravo, a United States Army veteran, defended his belt against “Pretty Boy” Troy in the third match of the night. Bravo was able to take “Pretty Boy’s” mask off and bust up his pretty face against the turnbuckles before Troy reversed the momentum and brutally choke slammed Bravo to the canvas.

Troy, though, took his time attempting to secure the pin, reveling in the maneuver to his own detriment. With a few extra moments, Bravo was able to break out of the pin after the count of two to remain alive in the match.

Dismayed and furious with the referee, Troy picked up Bravo and put him in a sharpshooter submission. Troy had Bravo screaming in agony, but somehow Bravo was able to work his way to the rope to force Troy to break the submission attempt. Bravo ended up taking control of the match in time to hit Troy with back-to-back stunners to knock him out cold for an easy pin to retain his belt.

The ladies of the night took to the ring next. Janice Jett put her PNPW women’s championship on the line against MJ. Before the bell was rung, MJ was attacked by Jett while the ref was expertly distracted by her Monarchy teammates.

MJ was able to battle back, though, and took the microphone from Guy Live before the match officially started. MJ called for the match to be a no-disqualification bout which appeared to be reluctantly agreed to by Jett.

The two female foes fought tooth and nail in and out of the ring for close to 15 minutes before MJ reversed Jett late to get a three count on a roll-up pin to become the new champion.

“It has been a long time coming. Her and I wrestled last year at Rainier Days for that belt and she cheated! I’ve been trying to get it for at least a year,” MJ said. “(The Monarchy) gang up on me, they cheat, they do everything behind the refs’ back and I am so sick of it."

A proper professional wrestler, MJ was in the market for some a good old fashioned rumble.

"I just wanted a chance to not get in trouble," she said. "Honestly, I expected JD and George to be out there causing a ruckus like they normally do.”

MJ has no plans on letting go of the championship belt. After nearly two years of fighting her way back to it, around her waist and hoisted overhead is where it’s going to stay.

“I plan on not ever letting it go again,” MJ declared.

Finally, it was time for the main event with Mayor Cole defending his “Rainier Days in the Park” belt next in a multi-tag team match. On The Mayor's side were fan favorites Bravo and Large, while The Monarchy teamed up with the insufferable Ryscek. The match went back and forth until The Mayor’s team took control, eventually tagging Cole in to do the honors of pinning their opponent.

Mayor Cole had his hand raised and celebrated the defending of his title, but before he could leave the ring he was assaulted by The Monarchy gang from behind. Mayor Cole took a brutal beating before the Rainier police on hand could put a stop to the madness by hauling Gentleman George Michael away in handcuffs.

“I grew up with Portland wrestling. I wore a hot rod t-shirt tonight in honor of Roddy Piper. He was my favorite wrestler so I wanted to wear that tonight,” said Mayor Cole who also came out to Piper’s entrance music. “I’m kind of making fun of myself and making people happy, riding some of that nostalgia makes me feel good.”

Indeed, Mayor Cole feels good Friday night after a fun opening to Rainier Days and giving his constituents what they want, but come Saturday morning, he’ll no doubt be feeling the pain.