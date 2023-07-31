Over the course of three days of competition at the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds multiple cowboys and cowgirls delivered standout performances.

Kyle Bounds finished first with a top score of 87 points in the bareback riding event where he edged out Clint Rutherford who finished with a score of 84.

Charlie Barker turned in an 84-point ride on Yellow Roses to edge out Ridgefield High School’s Shane Scott who scored 83 points atop Bipolar on Friday. Seth Hart and Ryan Verling finished in a tie for third with 80 points.

Toledo’s Jace Catlin turned in first and second-place rides in the bull riding event. He posted scores of 81 and 72.

With a time of 8.7 seconds, Grady Kirkes won the tie-down roping event. Coleman Canton placed second with a time of 9.5 seconds. Aaron Kreps was third with a time of 10.2 seconds.

Preston Young posted the best time in the steer wrestling event, putting his calf on its back in 5.3 seconds. Colby Riley finished second wth a time of 7.3 seconds and Samuel Mundell took third in a time of 8.3 seconds.

Zach Raley and Riley McKenzie produced a time of 4.8 seconds in team roping followed closely by a 5.2 seconds time by Denver Enge and Blaize Hoffman, as well as the team of Dale Benevides and Shane Crossley.

In breakaway roping, Shaylee Peters was best with a time of 2.5 seconds. Jacque Schumacher was second with a time of 2.7 seconds while the trio of Kaedence Loomis, Natalie Thompson and Hannah Trefsgar came third in time of 2.9 seconds.

In perhaps the closest event of the rodeo, Paige Gartner bested the field with a time of 17.4 seconds in the barrel race. Gartner barely edged out Whitney Sharp (17.5 seconds) and Julia Johnson (17.53) who finished in second and third, respectively.

Joseph Wahl was the lone competitor in the novice saddle bronc where he finished with 54 points.