Never before have I felt more inside a country song than I did while taking in my first rodeo at the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo over the weekend at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

The lyrics and rhythmic twang of the guitar and drum beat of Luke Bryan’s “Kick the Dust Up” were running on repeat through my head:

“Better have your boots on,

Kick the dust up,

Back it on up,

Fill your cup up

Let’s tear it up up,

Kick the dust up.”

The dust wasn’t the only thing being kicked up during a series of events which included bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and team roping. Everywhere you looked, attendees had their boots on, and of course, over in the beer garden, bartenders had those cups filled up. And out in the dirt arena, cowboys and cowgirls and hoofed animals were tearing it up up.

There was a lot to take in and emotions flip-flopped constantly, oscillating between feeling sorry for the riders being tossed like rag dolls, to empathy for the calves lying limp on the dirt with ropes around their necks (each calf got up and cantered away no worse for the wear).

The rodeo also incorporated lighter moments into its show with multiple teams of cowboys tasked with dressing a steer in a t-shirt and boxer shorts to the crowd’s chuckling pleasure.

The most exhilarating event to watch live for this first-timer was the bareback riding on the bucking bronco. Several 80-point plus rides made the event look deceptively easy. However, watching how violently each rider was thrown around while his bronco jumped and kicked with the maximum force that a near 1,000-pound animal can exert gives you a true appreciation for how absurd that endeavor truly is. Indeed, the task is as absurdly difficult as the very idea of taking on that risk.

For someone who hasn’t spent much time around horses in his life, that was a thrill see time after time. Thankfully, all riders walked away from this weekend’s rodeo without any serious injuries that they would admit to.

As each event galloped by and the night grew long, the cowboys and girls successfully roping their calves and wrestling their steer, it became apparent that the rodeo was as much about the camaraderie engendered by the show as it was about the cowboys posting a qualifying score.

There is something wholly American in riding horses and roping steer. Being a part of a crowd of thousands at a rodeo, alongside friends and family and strangers alike, is a communal event where the American spirit is celebrated. These are people that value animals, hard work, their family, their land and and the freedom that the home of country music provides them. Each show is opened with the National Anthem as well as a prayer. Those two elements serve to create a stirring spirit of nationalism and brotherhood from the opening stanza.

And indeed, that’s what everyone I spoke to pointed to as a reason for their attendance.

Holly Smith, 39, from Castle Rock sought a chance to be a part of a large outdoor social event which brings the community together. Smith also attended the Diamond Rio concert as part of the week's festivities.

“I feel like it brings a lot of people together because there’s not a lot of stuff to do in this town,” said Smith. “And it’s outdoors, you can bring your family. It’s really nice.”

Longview resident Trevor Brunelle, 36, has been coming to the rodeo since the age of six when he was up in the rafters “shaking the fence.” Now he brings his own kids to be a part of the camaraderie the rodeo inspires.

“It’s the camaraderie,” replied Brunelle when asked what he loves about the rodeo. “You come out and the older you get, the more people you know. It’s a small community. I know half of the people that are running (in the competitions).”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ripp, 22, of Woodland is moved by the anthem and prayer.

“Everyone here loves the country, the flag (and) each other,” said Ripp. “It gets me emotional when they do the anthem and ride out with the flag. I’m so proud to be a part of this sport.”

After experiencing my first rodeo, I quickly came to understand exactly how she feels.