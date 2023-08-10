The Progressive American Flat Track racing series is set to descend upon Castle Rock on Saturday where a handful of local motorcycle riders, including Castle Rock’s own Olin Kissler, will be in competition.

Kissler will be among an estimated 25 riders who will attempt to qualify for the 18-rider final in the 450 Singles class race on Saturday. Qualifying heats will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Castle Rock Raceway with the finals happening later in the evening. The final race will conclude at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Kissler is in his inaugural professional season and coming off a 14th-place finish at Peoria TT two weeks ago. Kissler, who turns 18 this month, is currently ranked 29th in the Singles class standings.

Spectators will be treated to elite dirt bike racing with 18 riders competing in the 450 Singles class and in the SuperTwins class over 22 laps, plus three bonus minutes on Castle Rock’s TT track.

A “TT track” is defined as a track with one right-hand turn and/or a jump. Castle Rock’s TT track has a right-hand turn and a jump. Once the leading rider finishes his 22nd lap, the final three minutes will start counting down, giving riders a deadline to catch the leader.

Kody Kopp with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, the reigning AFT Singles champion, beat out Tom Drane Racing 59 in last week’s Black Hills half mile race in the Singles class. In the SuperTwins class, Jared Mees finished first ahead of Dallas Daniels and JD Beach the last time they made the dirt fly.

With three races remaining for the AFT championship entering Saturday’s event at Castle Rock’s flat track, Mees sits atop the AFT SuperTwins standings with 321 points. Daniels sits a close second with 316 points, while Beach (253 points) and Briar Bauman (251 points) are further back in the chase.

In the 450 Singles class, Kopp is out in front of the pack with 298 points. Drane (249 points), Trevor Brunner (248 points) and Chase Saathoff (238 points) are the three closest racers in the pursuit of Kopp and the Singles title.

Other local riders include Davis Fisher of Warren, Oregon, and “Slammin” Sammy Halbert from Graham. Halbert was injured last year in the second to last race of the season and is currently leading the race for comeback rider of the year.

The final two races on the AFT calendar will be contested at the Springfield Mile 1 and Springfield Mile II in Springfield, Illinois at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from September 2-3.

The Castle Rock Race Park is adjacent to the fairgrounds, located on the left-hand side of the bridge as you cross the Cowlitz River from downtown and head west towards the Westside Highway. Ticket prices for adults are $40 and $80 with a pit pass. Children 12 years of age and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. The cost is $20 for a 12-and-under pit pass.