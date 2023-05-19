A pair of freshman high school wrestlers who train at the Kelso Wrestling Club are headed to the most prestigious youth wrestling competition in the country.

Kamiah Gaerlan of Castle Rock and Olivia Engel of Mark Morris each qualified for the US Marine Corps Wrestling Junior National Championships after finishing among the top three in their respective weight classes at the Washington State Freestyle Championships on May 6.

Gaerlan, 15, won the 122-pound weight division while Engel placed third at 117 pounds by beating an opponent which beat her the previous two times they faced off against one another. Both girls will compete for Team Washington at the Junior Nationals.

“It feels great,” Gaerlan said of qualifying for the USMC Nationals. “I get to wrestle more experienced girls. It just gives me an opportunity to learn from them.”

Gaerlan will attend a five day wrestling camp at Colorado Mesa University from June 18-22 to prepare for the USMC Nationals where she will compete against a minimum of 63 other wrestlers and as many as 123 as the final field has not been finalized yet.

The USMC Junior National Championships takes the top four girls from every weight class from every state. The Championships will take place the week of July 16-22 in Fargo, North Dakota.

“She doesn’t fully have a grasp on what she’s qualified for,” Zach Engel, Olivia’s father, said. “For her to go over there and win a couple matches would be a tremendous accomplishment. Having this tournament on her resume is gold.”

Both the Engel and Gaerlan families have set up GoFundMe pages to fundraise for the travel costs of getting to Fargo for the wrestling tournament. They are looking to raise $5,000 for the trip.

Those pages can be found by searching “Help Olivia get to Fargo” for Olivia Engel and “Help me get to Fargo” for Kamiah Gaerlan on gofundme.com if you would like to donate.