For the first time since 1939, Longview played host to a professional log-rolling tournament as 25 men and women from the greater birling community descended upon the Planned City, for a good old fashioned rolleo in conjunction with Longview’s ongoing centennial celebrations.

Saturday’s competitions included two separate double-elimination tournaments, one for the males and one for the female contestants. Each match was a best-of-5 falls.

The field consisted of many of the top-rated log rollers. That field included recent world champions like Anthony Polentini, Tanner Hollett and Livi Pappadopoulos, the latter of whom is the winner of the last five female world championships.

The men’s final pitted the current No. 1-ranked US log roller, Polentini, versus the No. 2 in Hollett, with the underdog edging Polentini three falls to two. Hollett reached the final with a win over the No. 3 ranked male log roller Connor Birdsong, also by a count of three falls to two.

Meanwhile, on the female side, Livi Pappadopoulos defeated Shana Verstegen 3-0. Pappadopoulos, 22, had a bye into the quarterfinals where she subsequently dispatched each challenger she faced without falling once. She went a perfect 9-0 on the day.

The event was conducted on the cool waters of Lake Sacajawea under a clear, blue sky and 84-degree heat with spectactors gathered along the bank.

For additional coverage of Longview's centennial celebration look online at TDN.com, and in Thursdsay's print edition of The Daily News.