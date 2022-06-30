Pirate Sharks bring home boatload of medals from state Special Olympics swim meet

FEDERAL WAY — The Longview-Kelso Pirate Sharks made a big splash at the King County Aquatic Center over the weekend of June 18-19, with eight athletes bringing home medals from the State Special Olympics swim meet. Each and every Pirate Shark at the meet earned a medal in the State games, including six first place finishes.

Clayton Downing, 22, secured top finishes in three events for the Pirates Sharks. Downing placed first in the 100-meter freestyle, first in the 100-meter backstroke, and first place in the 50-meter freestyle.

Sarah Phillips, 25, also earned a gold medal with a first place finish in the 25-meter backstroke. Phillips also managed to finish third in the 25-meter freestyle.

Patrick Holt, 47, got his hands on another gold medallion for the Longview-Kelso side by finishing first in the 25-meter breaststroke. Holt also notched a third place finish in the 25-meter backstroke, and fourth in the 50-meter freestyle.

Wendy Woods, 36, notched the final first place finish for the Pirate Sharks, finishing first in the 25-meter freestyle. Woods also took fourth in the 50-meter backstroke and fourth in the 50-meter freestyle.

Aislynn Bethea, 14, captured a silver medal in the 10-meter assisted swim, along with third place finishes in the 15-meter flotation and 25-meter flotation races.

Gabe McCaskey, 16, notched a silver finish in the 25-meter freestyle.

Carson Kennedy, 16, was the runner-up in the 25-meter flotation race and finished third in the 15-meter unassisted swim.

Thomas Shipley Jr., 32, rounded out the Pirate Sharks haul of medals by notching a third place finish in the 25-meter backstroke and took fifth place in the 25-meter freestyle.

