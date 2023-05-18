NEWBERG, Ore. — A total of 10 Rainier team members traveled to Newberg Saturday to participate in the Newberg Youth Trapshooting Championships. Tristin and Brighton Stout, James Watkins, Levi Hall, Brooke Collum, Bree Cole, Faith and Lilly Langhorne, Sam Monk, and Justin Bozarth all made the trip.

After a long day of trapshooting, Rainier saw five of its competitors place in the top six, including one second.

Tristin Stout placed fourth as an individual and was the top shooter of the Rainier team, posting a 94 out of 100 score which included two perfect rounds to earn a 50-straight patch.

Lilly Langhorne and James Watkins both shot rounds of 92 out of 100 including one perfect round each to earn a 25-straight patch. Lilly won the tiebreaker and earned the sixth place overall award. She was also the highest scoring female shooter in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Levi Hall turned in the second best performance in the middle school division, shooting a 90/100 to earn him the second-place trophy along with a 25-patch for a perfect round.

Brighton Stout was close behind with an 87/100 and the third-place middle school trophy.