Triangle Lanes
High Bowling Scores
Week of 1/29/23
League ; Series ; Game
Sunday Swingers
Michael Whitlinger ; 623 ; 255
Kate Denman ; 474 1; 83
Wake-Up Trios
Carol Wines ; 441 ; 160
4 O’clock Scholars (2 games)
Mike Monroe ; 566 ; 287
Cindi Smith ; 302 ; 156
Queens & Knights
Hal Chamberlain ; 702 ; 258
Sami Strehle-Cuevas ; 651 ; 233
Brunswick Classic
Rami Goehner ; 775 ; 279
Crista Vicars ; 640 ; 233
Bowlerettes
Mary Johnson ; 456 ; 164
Hilander Seniors
Bob Nugent ; 708 ; 268
Noreen VanNurden ; 466 ; 191
NightHawks
John Musso ; 731 ; 279
Karen Dunbar ; 621 ; 248
Funtimes
Tyler Lovgren ; 667 ; 269
Sandi Lovgren ; 585 ; 206
Wed Mourners
Jenn Abbott ; 564 ; 256
Bowling Bags
Toni Davidson ; 476 ; 173
Jackpot Classic
Brandon Allen ; 656 ; 244
Kim Kersting ; 459 ; 168
Swinging Seniors
Ed Steed ; 700 ; 241
Carol Wines ; 561 ; 202
Working Girls Trios
Kelly Brundage ; 458 ; 172
Ten Grand
Ron West ; 805 ; 279
Catherine Rawsthorne ; 710 ; 238
Grandmas
Shelly Funhouse ; 498 ; 222
Bowlers Anonymous
Joe Bernard ; 697 ; 256
Veronica Tryon ; 606 ; 269
Happy Hour
Larry Nugent ; 792 ; 279
Karen Dunbar ; 603 ; 212
Pee-Wees (2 games)
Wyatt Bozarth ; 215 ; 108
Braxton Nelson ; 186 ; 109
Bantams (2 games)
Jaydyn Phillips ; 297 ; 158
Wyatt Hellem ; 229 ; 116
Preps
Jamison Gavino ; 327 ; 128
Camden Buchanan ; 308 ; 116
Junior-Majors
Danny Chalmers ; 743 ; 268
Mahalia Perkins ; 731 ; 259