Triangle Bowling Lanes
High Scores Week of 3/12/23
League ; Series ; Game
Sunday Swingers
Jay Fox 680 ; 247
Kate Denman 529 ; 192
Wake-Up Trios
Carol Wines 458 ; 179
4 O’clock Scholars (2 games)
Vinnie Scalesse 464 ; 300
Cindi Smith 352 ; 205
Queens & Knights
Hal Chamberlain 669 ; 244
Sami Strehle-Cuevas 625 ; 253
Brunswick Classic
Tom White 835 ; 279
Crista Vicars 610 ; 222
Bowlerettes
Cindi Smith 467 ; 193
Hilander Seniors
Larry Rux 715 ; 256
Linda Uhri 482 ; 208
NightHawks
Noah Wheeler 770 ; 267
Karen Dunbar 687 ; 268
Funtimes
Tyler Lovgren 671 ; 243
Joe Critelli 659 ; 226
Wed Mourners
Marci Bunting 522 ; 189
Bowling Bags
Rose Gould 508 ; 178
Jackpot Classic
Noah Wheeler 673 ; 226
Lori Trotter 462 ; 178
Swinging Seniors
Bob Nugent 705 ; 267
Joy McGill 554 ; 200
Working Girls Trios
Melvin Hudgin 538 ; 198
Ten Grand
Andy Darvell 791 ; 289
Catherine Rawsthorne 828 ; 258
Grandmas
Darlene Brown 530 ; 183
Bowlers Anonymous
Richard Becker 699 ; 243
Courtney Turner 588 ; 232
Happy Hour
Kevin Conradi 752 ; 267
Karen Dunbar 663 ; 244
Pee-Wees (2 games)
Emmett Schirmer 204 ; 109
Landon Ingram 184 ; 98
Bantams (2 games)
Wyatt Hellem 222 ; 125
Jaydyn Phillips 271 ; 144
Preps
Maggie Friend 372 ; 146
Jamison Gavino 336 ; 138
Junior-Majors
Kenji London 713 ; 251
Piper Chalmers 678 ; 246