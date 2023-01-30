Local bowling

Triangle Lanes Leagues
High scores week of 1/22/23
League ; Series ; Game
Sunday Swingers
Ryan Normand ; 609 ; 235
Kylee Newman ; 518 ; 191
Wake-Up Trios
Carol Wines ; 546 ; 213
4 O’clock Scholars (2 games)
Ron Brekke ; 401 ; 225
Laurie Metzger ; 327 ; 169
Queens & Knights
Hal Chamberlain ; 684 ; 259
Sami Strehle-Cuevas ; 662 ; 237
People are also reading…
Brunswick Classic
Matt Ramshaw ; 821 ; 285
Crista Vicars ; 660 ; 233
Bowlerettes
Penny Johnson ; 489 ; 176
Hilander Seniors
Tom White ; 822 ; 278
Val Brown ; 518 ; 177
NightHawks
Brian Fowler ; 727 ; 289
Karen Dunbar ; 681 ; 270
Funtimes
Tyler Lovgren ; 654 ; 235
Sandi Lovgren ; 575 ; 238
Wed Mourners
Kay Cobb ; 552 ;211
Bowling Bags
Jami Brandt ; 473 ; 173
Jackpot Classic
Ricky Johnson ; 667 ; 255
Kime Kersting ; 483 ; 176
Swinging Seniors
Ed Steed ; 740 ; 269
Marci Bunting ; 519 ; 192
Working Girls Trios
Raye Hamm ; 558 ; 199
Ten Grand
Matt Ramshaw ; 780 ; 299
Sami Strehle-Cuevas ; 765 ; 278
Grandmas
Darlene Brown ; 475 ; 177
Bowlers Anonymous
Joe Bernard ; 782 ; 289
Chayla Becker ; 528 ; 208
Happy Hour
Kevin Grimes ; 775 ; 279
Karen Dunbar ; 519 ; 214
Pee-Wees (2 games)
Jordan Millus ; 170 ; 94
Braxton Nelson ; 173 ; 88
Bantams (2 games)
Jaydyn Phillips ; 288 ; 149
Elam Chappell ; 197 ; 112
Preps
Tyler Lovgren Jr. ; 345 ; 135
Easton Vossen ; 328 ; 145
Junior-Majors
Emily Strehle ; 703 ; 245
Piper Chalmers ; 749 ; 288