Bowling

Local bowling

Triangle Lanes Leagues

High scores week of 1/22/23

League ; Series ; Game

Sunday Swingers

Ryan Normand ; 609 ; 235

Kylee Newman ; 518 ; 191

Wake-Up Trios

Carol Wines ; 546 ; 213

4 O’clock Scholars (2 games)

Ron Brekke ; 401 ; 225

Laurie Metzger ; 327 ; 169

Queens & Knights

Hal Chamberlain ; 684 ; 259

Sami Strehle-Cuevas ; 662 ; 237

Brunswick Classic

Matt Ramshaw ; 821 ; 285

Crista Vicars ; 660 ; 233

Bowlerettes

Penny Johnson ; 489 ; 176

Hilander Seniors

Tom White ; 822 ; 278

Val Brown ; 518 ; 177

NightHawks

Brian Fowler ; 727 ; 289

Karen Dunbar ; 681 ; 270

Funtimes

Tyler Lovgren ; 654 ; 235

Sandi Lovgren ; 575 ; 238

Wed Mourners

Kay Cobb ; 552 ;211

Bowling Bags

Jami Brandt ; 473 ; 173

Jackpot Classic

Ricky Johnson ; 667 ; 255

Kime Kersting ; 483 ; 176

Swinging Seniors

Ed Steed ; 740 ; 269

Marci Bunting ; 519 ; 192

Working Girls Trios

Raye Hamm ; 558 ; 199

Ten Grand

Matt Ramshaw ; 780 ; 299

Sami Strehle-Cuevas ; 765 ; 278

Grandmas

Darlene Brown ; 475 ; 177

Bowlers Anonymous

Joe Bernard ; 782 ; 289

Chayla Becker ; 528 ; 208

Happy Hour

Kevin Grimes ; 775 ; 279

Karen Dunbar ; 519 ; 214

Pee-Wees (2 games)

Jordan Millus ; 170 ; 94

Braxton Nelson ; 173 ; 88

Bantams (2 games)

Jaydyn Phillips ; 288 ; 149

Elam Chappell ; 197 ; 112

Preps

Tyler Lovgren Jr. ; 345 ; 135

Easton Vossen ; 328 ; 145

Junior-Majors

Emily Strehle ; 703 ; 245

Piper Chalmers ; 749 ; 288

