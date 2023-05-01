Local Bowling

Triangle Lanes
High scores week of 4/23/23
League ; Series ; Game
Sunday Swingers
Dan Brunelle 714 ; 254
Kate Denman 490 ; 190
Wake-Up Trios
Carol Wines 505 ; 181
4 O’clock Scholars (2 games)
Justin Fugleberg 406 ; 212
Brenda Cowan 328 ; 170
Queens & Knights
Austin Brace 683 ; 278
Sami Strehle-Cuevas 677 ; 233
Brunswick Classic
Ryan Fauland 784 ; 280
Crista Vicars 641 ; 245
NightHawks
Kelly Dey 770 ; 273
Sami Strehle-Cuevas 679 ; 258
Funtimes
Tyler Lovgren 723 ; 254
Sandi Lovgren 619 ; 220
Jackpot Classic
Ron Risher 701 ; 243
Lori Risher 610 ; 249
Swinging Seniors
Tom White 758 ; 258
Doris Berridge 561 ; 193
Working Girls Trios
Raye Hamm 542 ; 188
Ten Grand
Jaeger Krause 771 ; 268
Crista Vicars 784 ; 265
Bowlers Anonymous
Joe Bernard 709 ; 268
Rayetta Hamm 564 ; 196
Happy Hour
Bill Birdwell 804 ; 289
Karen Dunbar 615 ; 223