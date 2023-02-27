Triangle Lanes
High Scores
Week of 2/19/23
League ; Series ; Game
Sunday Swingers
Ryan Normand 636 ; 226
Kate Denman 549 ; 216
Wake-Up Trios
Carol Wines 555 ; 203
Queens & Knights
Jim Pellham 651 ; 235
Sami Strehle-Cuevas 777 ; 278
Brunswick Classic
Jory Goehner 815 ; 300
Crista Vicars 637 ; 224
People are also reading…
Bowlerettes
Carey Coleman 493 ; 174
Hilander Seniors
Hal Chamberlain 730 ; 256
Linda Uhri 477 ; 167
NightHawks
Kelly Dey 764 ; 300
Sami Strehle-Cuevas 683 ; 254
Funtimes
Heath Jones 569 ; 239
Mike James 670 ; 248
Wed Mourners
Susan Brown 500 ; 184
Bowling Bags
Rose Gould 512 ; 196
Jackpot Classic
Danny Wood 638 ; 245
Lori Risher 533 ; 192
Swinging Seniors
Neil Pabilonia 709 ; 247
Marci Bunting 569 ; 215
Working Girls Trios
Dee White 475 ; 167
Ten Grand
Larry Nugent 775 ; 287
Sami Strehle-Cuevas 693 ; 243
Grandmas
Valerie Crisman 486 ; 181
Bowlers Anonymous
Steve Shepard 646 ; 227
Shawnna Peterson 546 ; 204
Happy Hour
Art Shortt 728 ; 257
Karen Dunbar 567 ; 226
Pee-Wees (2 games)
Eli Malakowsky 200 ; 102
Braxton Nelson 196 ; 104
Bantams (2 games)
Jaydyn Phillips 292 ; 163
Wyatt Hellem 243 ; 149
Preps
Annicka Rutherford 320 ; 116
Maggie Friend 308 ; 110
Junior-Majors
Connor Malone 741 ; 279
Brooklynn Bartness 626 ; 234